Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings lead Pulse remembrance

Human Beings hold photos of people who died in the Pulse shooting nine years ago.

Members of Gays Against Guns gathered at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell on June 12 to mark the ninth anniversary of the horrific 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The remembrance event featured a procession of Human Beings who represented individuals who died at Pulse, which was a queer nightclub. The Human Beings held photos of many of the 49 individuals who were killed by 29-year-old Omar Mateen. Another 53 individuals were wounded in the shooting.

Erene Mastrangeli sang “Love Shines” and Qween Amor shared a personal remembrance of Pulse.

See some photos below: