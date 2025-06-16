Remembrance

Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings lead Pulse remembrance

Human Beings hold photos of people who died in the Pulse shooting nine years ago.
Donna Aceto

Members of Gays Against Guns gathered at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell on June 12 to mark the ninth anniversary of the horrific 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The remembrance event featured a procession of Human Beings who represented individuals who died at Pulse, which was a queer nightclub. The Human Beings held photos of many of the 49 individuals who were killed by 29-year-old Omar Mateen. Another 53 individuals were wounded in the shooting.

Erene Mastrangeli sang “Love Shines” and Qween Amor shared a personal remembrance of Pulse.

See some photos below:

Remembering lives lost at Pulse.
Remembering lives lost at Pulse.Donna Aceto
Human Beings at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell.
Human Beings at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell.Donna Aceto
Qween Amor speaks during the remembrance event.
Qween Amor speaks during the remembrance event.Donna Aceto
Darryl Roman Burt was among those who died at Pulse in 2016.
Darryl Roman Burt was among those who died at Pulse in 2016.Donna Aceto
Human Beings surround a disco ball in remembrance of individuals who died at Pulse.
Human Beings surround a disco ball in remembrance of the community members who lost their lives at Pulse.Donna Aceto

