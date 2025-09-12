Q&A: Actors Rafael Silva and Brandon Grimes on their roles in gay immigration film ‘The Compatriots’

“The Compatriots” is an affable comedy, written and directed by Spencer Cohen, about a serious subject. Closeted high school student Javi (Rafael Silva) is feeling good after pitching a no-hitter, but when he kisses his teammate, Hunter (Denis Shepherd), at the afterparty, things get awkward between these best friends. Five years later, the guys reconnect when Javi has another uncomfortable issue — ICE has raided his workplace and Javi is hiding because he is undocumented.

To show his loyalty to his friend — and to impress his girlfriend Tracy (Caroline Portu) — Hunter decides to marry Javi to keep him in this country. Javi consults Steve (Brandon Grimes), a lawyer who counsels him about his case. Meanwhile, Hunter’s friend Ryan (Dakota Lustick), is eager to help two ICE agents return Javi to Peru.

Silva and Grimes spoke with Gay City News about their timely and topical film.

What appealed to you about this film and what research did you do on the topic?

Rafael Silva: I’m an immigrant. I came to this country when I was 9 years old. I very much aligned with Javi’s story. In so many different ways, his story is my story. To talk about this complex topic in a humane way was an opportunity to represent my community and be able to give people an inside look at what immigrants in this country go through on a day-to-day basis.

Brandon Grimes: We come from very different perspectives on this. I was struck with the amount of care for this project. It has characters who care for each other, who are written very lovingly. It gives all of the characters, even the bad guys, a lot of grace. I immediately understood the funny quirky humor Spencer [Cohen] has mixed in with the gravitas of the subject matter he is tackling.

Javi feels like an outsider. He wants to fit in. He is anxious about his sexuality, about ICE, and about wanting to be who he is. Rafael, what observations do you have about his character?

Rafael Silva: I think that Javi, at his core, yearns to be vulnerable and be open with people, but society at every turn has told him that it is dangerous to be open, truthful, and himself. The progression of the film shows him slowly coming to terms with all these different pieces of himself. You can see reflected in Javi’s dad, who has a lot of love and understanding for his son.

Immigrants who live in this country are going through that, even more so for undocumented immigrants. You do not want to draw attention to yourself. That’s the last thing that they want. With everything going on now — we filmed this in 2023 — it feels like it has gotten even worse. For me, Javi is a breath of fresh air. He steps into the spotlight even though he is afraid. The characters around Javi are supportive, kind and loving, even though they don’t know what he is going through.

Brandon, what backstory did you give Steve’s character?

Brandon Grimes: My approach to Steve was that he dives in with his whole heart, which you see through party scene. It’s not even a second thought; of course, I’ll help you. It’s the kind of guy he is. You can tell from the way his office is set up that he takes on as much as he can chew and maybe a little more. I’m someone like Steve who tries to do all the good in the world I can. A lot of the function of Steve and his husband George (Jaison Hunter) in the film is to be these inspirational figures. The turning point is Hunter watching us walk home happily together. They are an idea is what a supportive relationship can be, and this sparks his ideas of pursuing this avenue. The role we have is to be a good model and ally.

Brandon, the film is very topical in regard to immigration issues. While it doesn’t cover all the details involved in a case like Javi’s, what can you say about the topicality of the film?

Brandon Grimes: Obviously, the situation has changed drastically since we’ve shot it, unfortunately. I like that the film doesn’t get too deep into the weeds about the process, and it is more about the emotional container of Javi’s identity within that. It is from the perspective of someone who is trying to be an ally — how you can be kind and helpful and on the lookout for how you can help people who might need it.

The culmination of the advice that Steve gives to Javi is really all you can do is lay low and hope for the best. The procedures have only gotten more hopeless. There is some awareness that even though this is largely a light, funny heartfelt movie, it’s sinking in for people that those who are undocumented are trying to go through the right channels, but they are not available. This is the big takeaway for a fun, buddy film.

Rafael Silva: For me when I read the script, it’s a hard topic for a lot of people, obviously for the people going through it and for those with no experience with it. Hopefully, it serves as an entry point for getting involved and engaged and knowing how to participate. The film is about being a compatriot, and that means being from the same country. If we want a better country, we all have to get together and literally fight for and demand a better country.

We understand why Javi needs Hunter, but not sure why Hunter needs Javi. What are your thoughts on his character?

Rafael Silva: Something I love about Hunter is that he comes across as this big himbo this crazy, goodlooking straight guy, but life is not going as he planned. He’s getting a glimpse of what it’s like to be in Javi’s shoes. Yes, it can seem like he is trying to impress a girl, but he sees how much vulnerability opens doors. The moment he decides to help Javi, he leads with his heart, and you will see things clearly. Translating to today’s context, as you see people getting rounded up on streets, jobs sites, and schools, you think these are our neighbors, they are human beings. It helps to humanize everyone and bring us into this realm of yes, we grew up differently, and might come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, but at the end of the day, we all bleed red, and suffer and feel. To recognize that, it is the superpower. My hope is that even people who do not see humanity in undocumented immigrants can perhaps grow and see there is humanity in all of us.

Both of you get to dance in a gay club scene. Are you good dancers?

Brandon Grimes: I thought I was doing perfectly fine, and everyone thought I was hilarious.

Rafael Silva: I thought you were phenomenal.

Brandon Grimes: That scene is my favorite in the film — maybe I’m biased — but it’s a such a beautiful representation of queer joy. It is not over-sexualized, like gay bars tend to be in movies. It was a celebration of being who you are, and I think it serves as a beautiful touchpoint in Javi’s character and his self-acceptance.

Rafael Silva: I tried to put a little salsa into that scene with Hunter. Hopefully it reads well. It’s liberating. Javi feels “I can be myself” in this space. That’s what’s so important in our society. There are these spaces that allow you to be yourself unapologetically, and that’s the beauty for me, regardless of whether you dance well or not. It’s about having fun and stepping into a version of ourselves that we love dearly.

“The Compatriots” | Directed by Spencer Cohen | Available September 16 on VOD | Distributed by Blue Harbor Entertainment