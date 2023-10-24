‘Thank You For Coming Out’ hosts live Season 5 party

The “Thank You For Coming Out” podcast, produced by Gay City News, celebrated five seasons with a can’t-miss party at Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

If you missed out (or if you want to relive some of our highlights), check out this week’s episode featuring our live interview with Peabody and GLAAD Media Award-winning actor and journalist Eva Reign (she/her).

You’ll also hear Carmen ‘Bue’ LoBue from The L Word: Generation Q hosting LGBTQ+ trivia and learn more about how New Alternatives is reducing homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in New York City.

