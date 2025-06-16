Jason E. Bernard, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Jason E. Bernard (he/him).

Jason E. Bernard is a native New Yorker from The Bronx. At the age of 17 he made his Broadway debut in The Tony Award winning musical “Bring In ‘da Noise, Bring In ‘da Funk”. In 2000 he made his feature film debut in The Spike Lee Feature Film “Bamboozled” and in 2001 he appeared alongside the late Great Gregory Hines in The Showtime Original Movie “Bojangles”. He traveled the world with the international dance phenomenon “Riverdance” for 10 years performing for millions of audience members. For 3 years while living in Ireland Jason performed with Cois Céim Dance Theater for their premiere production of “Dodgems” and their 10 year anniversary revival of “Boxes”. In 2011 “Cotton Club Parade” premiered at City Center for “Encores” where Jason originated the role of one of “The Five Blazes”. That production went on to Broadway as “After Midnight” and won a Tony Award for Best Choreography. In 2022 Jason was nominated for an Industry Dance Award for Favorite Convention Teacher. Currently, he is on tour with LA Dance Magic as their Tap Educator and he is the director of the LA Dance Magic Tap Company. Jason is truly honored to be able to share and teach the gift of rhythm around the world!

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.