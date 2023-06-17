Silent Disco returns to AIDS Memorial for Pride Month

On June 14, the New York City AIDS Memorial hosted an annual Pride Silent Disco featuring performances by the Legends of Drag. Hostess Linda Simpson kept the performances coming despite a short rain shower, which prompted guests to shelter under scaffolding for about 10 minutes.

The performances came first, followed by the silent disco, and there were dancers were of all types and ages — including lots of community faces. There were members of the AIDS Memorials Board as well as longtime activists with their young and teenage children.

Simone was easily recognized for her free weekly shows at Stonewall Park, while Dina Jacobs performed a heartfelt rendition of “This is My Life” and displayed her pride by tearing off her wig at the end.

Showstopper Ruby Rims provided the younger folks with a history lesson by pointing out the site of the former St. Vincent’s Hospital and its role in the AIDS epidemic. He sang of our losses and left quite a few people in tears.