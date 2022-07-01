Music

NYC AIDS Memorial hosts silent disco

By
0
comments
Posted on
Silent Disco Dance Party
Dance For A Memorial at the AIDS Memorial. Silent disco Dance Party. DJ Lady Bunny and DJ Lina Dancers in bluetooth headphones danced to the
Donna Aceto

DJ Lady Bunny and DJ Lina headlined a “Dance for Memorial” silent disco event at the New York City AIDS Memorial on June 29.

Participants wore headphones and danced away in the area surrounding the memorial at West 12th Street and Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich Village.

The New York City AIDS Memorial opened on World AIDS Day in 2016 as a space dedicated to honoring the lives lost to AIDS and celebrating those who have served as caretakers and activists in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

See some photos below:

Lady Bunny poses for a picture.Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto

H. Alan Scott, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC