NYC AIDS Memorial hosts silent disco

DJ Lady Bunny and DJ Lina headlined a “Dance for Memorial” silent disco event at the New York City AIDS Memorial on June 29.

Participants wore headphones and danced away in the area surrounding the memorial at West 12th Street and Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich Village.

The New York City AIDS Memorial opened on World AIDS Day in 2016 as a space dedicated to honoring the lives lost to AIDS and celebrating those who have served as caretakers and activists in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

See some photos below: