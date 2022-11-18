Schumer leads marriage rally at LGBT Center

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stood with several LGBTQ elected officials, advocates, and allies at the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan on November 18 to call for the passage of a bipartisan bill protecting marriage equality in the United States.

The rally was held in between Senate votes on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would formally repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and establish protections for same-sex and interracial marriages as a precaution in case the Supreme Court eventually overturns Obergefell v. Hodges. While it would not require states to perform marriages, the bill is primarily intended to shield the rights of married couples. The bill also includes language outlining religious liberty and conscience provisions.

Democrats are pushing forward after generating sufficient bipartisan support to move the legislation during the lame duck session. Out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin led the legislative push with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who helped convince 12 GOP lawmakers to join Democrats in voting for the bill. The Senate voted 62-37 vote on November 16 to invoke cloture, putting the bill one step closer to passage.

The Senate version of the bill contains an amendment and would need to be approved again by the House of Representatives, which previously passed a different version of the bill over the summer.

A long list of speakers delivered remarks throughout the well-attended event at the LGBT Community Center. The elected officials were joined by groups and organizations such as the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, GLAAD, Equality New York, The New Pride Agenda, and Destination Tomorrow. Judith Kasen-Windsor, the surviving spouse of marriage champion Edie Windsor, was also in attendance.

The out elected officials in attendance included Congressmember Ritchie Torres; New York City Councilmembers Lynn Schulman, Chi Ossé, Crystal Hudson, and Erik Bottcher; State Assemblymembers Daniel O’Donnell and Jessica González-Rojas; and State Senator Brad Hoylman.

Former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was also on hand, along with his successor, Adrienne Adams.

Schumer was accompanied by Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, who is the lead sponsor of the House version of the marriage bill.

A final vote on the bill could take place after Thanksgiving.