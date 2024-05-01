Schneps Media, Gay City News honored at NY Press Association awards

This cover from the 2023 Queer Liberation March helped Gay City News win third place for best front cover at the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

We’re number one in New York!

Schneps Media — the parent company of Gay City News, amNewYork Metro, and more than 85 publications across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, Philadelphia and Florida — can proudly proclaim itself as the best local news organization in the Empire State after achieving the highest point total in the 2023 New York Press Association (NYPA) Better Newspaper Contest.

The annual awards, presented during the NYPA Spring Conference in Saratoga Springs on April 26-27, recognize outstanding, high-quality journalism produced by community newspapers throughout the Empire State.

Schneps Media newspapers and websites achieved 440 points during the contest, the most of any news group in New York state. Both amNewYork Metro and Dan’s Papers, our sister publication in the Hamptons, were among the top five newspapers overall in the competition.

Company-wide, Schneps Media secured a combined 36 first-, second- and third-place awards, reflecting the high-quality work of its team of editors, reporters, photographers, graphic designers and salespeople.

Gay City News won third place honors in the Best Front Page category for three different covers from 2023: April 6, which focused on International Transgender Day of Visibility; June 29, which showcased the 2023 Queer Liberation March on Pride Sunday; and Aug. 10, which pertained to the community response to the death of out gay dancer O’Shae Sibley. Matt Tracy, Donna Aceto, and Leah Mitch were recognized for their work on those covers. Aceto was also recognized with an honorable mention the Spot News Photos category for a photo from 2023.

One of Schneps Media’s highest honors went to Kirstyn Brendlen, digital editor of The Brooklyn Paper and amNewYork Metro contributor, who was named NYPA Writer of the Year. She won the top honors after finishing second the two previous years. The judges said Brendlen’s “style of writing makes you feel a part of each of her stories,” and offers “a nice mix of investigative journalism and thought-provoking questions.”

“I am incredibly proud of our team for these awards and recognition by our media peers,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “To be number 1 in New York state is a great testament to the talent, hard work and dedication of our staff.”

amNewYork Metro earned three first-place awards for its reporting. Dean Moses, breaking news editor and 2022 NYPA Photographer of the Year, received top honors for Spot New Photos, Division 3, for numerous images he snapped while covering the plight of homeless New Yorkers.Ben Brachfeld, transit editor, won first place for Coverage of Local Government, Division 2, for his reporting on numerous public transit issues around the city — from slow bus speeds to e-bikes and others.