15 queer holiday events in New York City

With the holiday festivities underway, we’re all looking for ways to destress and get into the spirit. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite festive events going on this month to help make your Yuletide extra queer.
What: Interactive viewing of the movie Carol where everyone dresses up as their favorite famous Carol!
Where: C’Mon Everybody
When: December 16, 2022 7 PM
Tickets: Free
What: A night of pop culture roasts, holiday song parodies, and comedy hosted by comedian Dominick Pupa.
Where: The Cutting Room
When: 7:00 PM Dec 17, 2022
Tickets: $32-$37
Hot Honey Naughty or Nice? Women’s LGBTQ Burlesque Dance Party
What: A holiday-themed burlesque dance party centering LGBTQ+ women.
Where: Baby’s All Right
When: December 17, 2022 11 PM
Tickets: $11.60
What: A BYOB holiday mingle for queer folks to come together, play, dance the night away, and enjoy free drinks and refreshments.
Where: Temptations NYC (but email [email protected] or fill out the form on their website for exact location)
When: December 17, 2022 9 PM
Tickets: Couples: $80, single men: $100, single women: free, $20 will be added to single women and men after 11 PM, so get there early! Reserve a spot here and pay at the door cash only
All I want for Christmas is Jews
What: A gay disco party celebrating all things Hanukkah featuring drag performances and beats from Emil Cohen of Mother Disco.
Where: VERS- gay bar NYC
When: December 18, 2022 5 PM
Tickets: $12.41-$20
LGBTQ Latin Night -Christmas Party
What: A night of dancing to salsa, Latin House, Merengue, and more mixed by DJ Lena and DJ TRIPLE 9. There will also be free raffles!
Where: Katch Astoria in Queens
When: December 18, 2022 9 PM
Tickets : $16.59
Holiday Drag Bingo Brunch at Someday Bar
What: Holiday bingo brunch hosted by drag performer Zenon TeaVee with chances to win free holiday cocktails and swag.
Where: Someday Bar NYC
When: December 18, 2022 1 PM
Tickets: Free with purchase or 2 drink minimum
HoliDISCO: A Queer Holiday Disco
What: A queer holiday disco to get in the holiday spirit with fellow LGBTQ+ folks.
Where: Farewell Bar
When: December 18, 2022 7 PM
Tickets: $15-$20
A Very Queer Holiday, Feat Lexi Lawson & More!
What: A multi-faith romcom musical with transgender and non-binary romantic leads, featuring Broadway actors!
Where: 54 Below
When: December 22, 2022 9 PM
Tickets: $34.50-$73
What: A Christmas eve dance party featuring DJ Nandi spinning Israeli and American rave hits for “gay Jews, bagel-chasers, and everyone in town for this most wonderful time of the year!”
Where: The newly renovated 42 D’Or in Hell’s Kitchen
When: December 24, 2022 10 PM (coincides with the seventh night of Hanukkah!)
Tickets: $30-$67
What: A pre-NYE LGBTQ+ game night to take the edge off of the holiday stress + BYOB!
Where: The LGBT Center at 208 W 13th St room 301
When: December 28, 2022 7 PM
Tickets: donation based or $15 at the door
Wham! Last Christmas + New Year Tribute
What: A holiday tribute show celebrating George Michael of Wham! who brought us the xmas classic “Last Christmas.”
Where: 3 Dollar Bill
When: December 28, 2022 8 PM
Tickets: $25-$100
NYE Open Bar Experience for QBIPOC
What: Raw Honey’s New Year’s Eve open bar dance party for queer BIPOC folks looking to ring in the new year with great music and even better company.
Where: Putnam Pub & Cooker
When: December 31, 2022 11 PM
Tickets: $60.30-$92.23
Hot Rabbit’s RESOLUTIONS LGBTQ+ New Years Eve!
What: A queer NYE celebration with DJs and performances all night long.
Where: The Brooklyn Monarch
When: December 31, 2022 9 PM
Tickets: $27.37-$32.63
What: A pop music dance party featuring music by DJ Chaotic with complimentary champagne at midnight.
Where: C’Mon Everybody
When: December 31, 2022 10:30 PM
Tickets: $37.08