15 queer holiday events in New York City

With the holiday festivities underway, we’re all looking for ways to destress and get into the spirit. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite festive events going on this month to help make your Yuletide extra queer.

Christmas Carol Holigay Party

What: Interactive viewing of the movie Carol where everyone dresses up as their favorite famous Carol!

Where: C’Mon Everybody

When: December 16, 2022 7 PM

Tickets: Free

Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel

What: A night of pop culture roasts, holiday song parodies, and comedy hosted by comedian Dominick Pupa.

Where: The Cutting Room

When: 7:00 PM Dec 17, 2022

Tickets: $32-$37

Hot Honey Naughty or Nice? Women’s LGBTQ Burlesque Dance Party

What: A holiday-themed burlesque dance party centering LGBTQ+ women.

Where: Baby’s All Right

When: December 17, 2022 11 PM

Tickets: $11.60

Bi Bash Christmas Party

What: A BYOB holiday mingle for queer folks to come together, play, dance the night away, and enjoy free drinks and refreshments.

Where: Temptations NYC (but email [email protected] or fill out the form on their website for exact location)

When: December 17, 2022 9 PM

Tickets: Couples: $80, single men: $100, single women: free, $20 will be added to single women and men after 11 PM, so get there early! Reserve a spot here and pay at the door cash only

All I want for Christmas is Jews

What: A gay disco party celebrating all things Hanukkah featuring drag performances and beats from Emil Cohen of Mother Disco.

Where: VERS- gay bar NYC

When: December 18, 2022 5 PM

Tickets: $12.41-$20

LGBTQ Latin Night -Christmas Party

What: A night of dancing to salsa, Latin House, Merengue, and more mixed by DJ Lena and DJ TRIPLE 9. There will also be free raffles!

Where: Katch Astoria in Queens

When: December 18, 2022 9 PM

Tickets : $16.59

Holiday Drag Bingo Brunch at Someday Bar

What: Holiday bingo brunch hosted by drag performer Zenon TeaVee with chances to win free holiday cocktails and swag.

Where: Someday Bar NYC

When: December 18, 2022 1 PM

Tickets: Free with purchase or 2 drink minimum

HoliDISCO: A Queer Holiday Disco

What: A queer holiday disco to get in the holiday spirit with fellow LGBTQ+ folks.

Where: Farewell Bar

When: December 18, 2022 7 PM

Tickets: $15-$20

A Very Queer Holiday, Feat Lexi Lawson & More!

What: A multi-faith romcom musical with transgender and non-binary romantic leads, featuring Broadway actors!

Where: 54 Below

When: December 22, 2022 9 PM

Tickets: $34.50-$73

Christmas Eve Jewbilee

What: A Christmas eve dance party featuring DJ Nandi spinning Israeli and American rave hits for “gay Jews, bagel-chasers, and everyone in town for this most wonderful time of the year!”

Where: The newly renovated 42 D’Or in Hell’s Kitchen

When: December 24, 2022 10 PM (coincides with the seventh night of Hanukkah!)

Tickets: $30-$67

Pre-New Year’s Eve Game Night

What: A pre-NYE LGBTQ+ game night to take the edge off of the holiday stress + BYOB!

Where: The LGBT Center at 208 W 13th St room 301

When: December 28, 2022 7 PM

Tickets: donation based or $15 at the door

Wham! Last Christmas + New Year Tribute

What: A holiday tribute show celebrating George Michael of Wham! who brought us the xmas classic “Last Christmas.”

Where: 3 Dollar Bill

When: December 28, 2022 8 PM

Tickets: $25-$100

NYE Open Bar Experience for QBIPOC

What: Raw Honey’s New Year’s Eve open bar dance party for queer BIPOC folks looking to ring in the new year with great music and even better company.

Where: Putnam Pub & Cooker

When: December 31, 2022 11 PM

Tickets: $60.30-$92.23

Hot Rabbit’s RESOLUTIONS LGBTQ+ New Years Eve!

What: A queer NYE celebration with DJs and performances all night long.

Where: The Brooklyn Monarch

When: December 31, 2022 9 PM

Tickets: $27.37-$32.63

Poppers New Year’s Eve

What: A pop music dance party featuring music by DJ Chaotic with complimentary champagne at midnight.

Where: C’Mon Everybody

When: December 31, 2022 10:30 PM

Tickets: $37.08