Pilot program brings free at-home HIV tests to select Wal-Mart stores

The Wal-Mart at 3580 Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia, is one of the locations participating in Mistr’s at-home HIV testing program.

Mistr, a telemedicine provider offering free online STI testing, PrEP, DoxyPEP, and long-term HIV care, is partnering with Wal-Mart to launch a pilot program offering free at-home HIV tests at select stores in Georgia.

The program will allow customers to obtain a kit, take their own tests at home, and receive results within days. The program is running in seven stores across the state — three in Decatur, two in Stockbridge, and one each in Atlanta, Ellenwood and Morrow.

Rates of new HIV diagnoses in Georgia factored into the decision to roll out the program in that state. Between February of 2021 and June of 2022, Georgia’s state Department of Health pinpointed five clusters of rapid HIV transmission, particularly among Hispanic or Latinx gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is an undeniable HIV crisis in Georgia with not enough resources available,” said Tristan Schukraft, CEO and Founder of MISTR. “This program addresses the community’s need for care options and increased sexual health education. I am proud that MISTR continues to democratize access to PrEP, DoxyPEP, and long term-HIV care and show up for these underserved individuals.”

According to Mistr’s website, customers utilize the company’s services by first answering health questions before taking at-home tests without having to visit a doctor. From there, a licensed physician reviews the results and prescribes PrEP if it is deemed appropriate for the individual. Mistr’s pharmacy network then ships the medication and refills it automatically every month for free. The company works with each individual’s insurance provider to ensure there are no out-of-pocket costs.

While Mistr does offer STI testing, PrEP, DoxyPEP, and long-term HIV care, this pilot program is focused on the HIV tests.

A Mistr spokesperson told Gay City News that the program is being tested in Georgia with the hopes of expanding nationally. In the meantime, there are options for those looking for HIV testing kits in New York City. Individuals can request a free HIV self-test kit by checking with agencies participating in the Community Home Test Giveaway (CHTG) program, which can be found on the NYC Health Map page. New Yorkers who are seeking other types of HIV tests can also utilize NYC Sexual Health Clinics for free or low-cost tests.