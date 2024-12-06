PHOTOS: LGBTQ advocates at the Supreme Court ahead of oral argument in US v. Skrmetti

Outside of the US Supreme Court on Dec. 4.

Trans advocates and LGBTQ community members converged at the US Supreme Court early in the morning on Dec. 4 to make their voices heard ahead of oral arguments in the pivotal United States v. Skrmetti case pending before the court.

The case, which pertains to a law in Tennessee barring gender-affirming care for trans youth, carries major implications for the future of trans rights in the United States. A ruling is expected by June.

The early-morning demonstration featured individuals such as Chase Strangio, the co-director of the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project and a key attorney in the case. Other attendees included celebrity personalities like actors Elliot Page and Annette Bening as well as leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.

Many of the signs in the crowd emphasized the importance of defending trans rights and gender-affirming care. There were also demonstrators on the other side of the issue, though they made up a much smaller group.

Here are some photos below: