PHOTOS: LGBTQ advocates at the Supreme Court ahead of oral argument in US v. Skrmetti

Outside of the US Supreme Court on Dec. 4.
Trans advocates and LGBTQ community members converged at the US Supreme Court early in the morning on Dec. 4 to make their voices heard ahead of oral arguments in the pivotal United States v. Skrmetti case pending before the court.

The case, which pertains to a law in Tennessee barring gender-affirming care for trans youth, carries major implications for the future of trans rights in the United States. A ruling is expected by June.

The early-morning demonstration featured individuals such as Chase Strangio, the co-director of the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project and a key attorney in the case. Other attendees included celebrity personalities like actors Elliot Page and Annette Bening as well as leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.

Many of the signs in the crowd emphasized the importance of defending trans rights and gender-affirming care. There were also demonstrators on the other side of the issue, though they made up a much smaller group.

Here are some photos below:

A mom of four kids — including a trans child — is prepared to fight back.
A mom of four kids — including a trans child — is prepared to fight back.Donna Aceto
Lilly Wachowski, a film director, joins the rally.
Lilly Wachowski, a film director, joins the rally.Donna Aceto
Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman delivers remarks.
Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Peppermint serves as emcee.
Peppermint serves as emcee.Donna Aceto
Actor Eliot Page speaks out.
Actor Eliot Page speaks out.Donna Aceto
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney Chase Strangio with AJ Hikes, the deputy executive director for strategy and culture at the ACLU.
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney Chase Strangio with AJ Hikes, the deputy executive director for strategy and culture at the ACLU.Donna Aceto
Advocates held signs defending trans rights and gender-affirming care.
Advocates hold signs defending trans rights.Donna Aceto
The National Council of Jewish Women offers a message of affirmation.
The National Council of Jewish Women offers a message of affirmation.Donna Aceto
Actress Annette Bening.
Actress Annette Bening.Donna Aceto
A sign underscores the sacrifices of trans service members — and the need to pay it forward for them.
A sign underscores the sacrifices of trans service members — and the need to pay it forward for them.Donna Aceto
Advocates fight back against right-wing attacks on gender-affirming care.
Advocates fight back against right-wing attacks on gender-affirming care.Donna Aceto

