NYC non-profits call on Congress to fund LGBTQ healthcare initiatives

The sunlight falls on the U.S. Capitol as the sun sets in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 13, 2026.

Several New York City-based non-profit organizations visited Washington on July 15 to call on Congress to protect Medicaid, stop proposed cuts to HIV prevention and treatment, and support community health centers and gender-affirming care, among other LGBTQ healthcare initiatives.

The advocates met with 20 New York-based congressmembers and both of New York’s US senators in an effort to bring urgency to the effort to protect LGBTQ healthcare. Amida Care, Housing Works, and Callen-Lorde Community Health Center spearheaded the advocacy day, which also featured more than half-dozen other groups, including Latino Commission on AIDS, Harlem United, Acacia Network, St. Mary’s ARGUS Community, Sun River Health, Alliance for Positive Change, and Community Health Action of Staten Island (CHASI).

The coalition wants to strengthen Medicaid by targeting what they describe as harmful implementation policies in HR 1, or the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, such as work and community engagement requirements, which they say could threaten coverage for people living with HIV and other health needs.

The groups also called on Congress to oppose nearly $2 billion in cuts to federal HIV prevention and treatment programs; fund community health centers so they can deliver primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and HIV care; reject attacks on LGBTQ healthcare, including gender-affirming care; and safeguard housing and support services to help end the HIV epidemic.

Doug Wirth, the president and CEO of Amida Care, a private, nonprofit community health plan that specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to New York City Medicaid members with complex conditions, including HIV/AIDS, said the advocacy effort was not just a one-day campaign.

“New York has shown the nation what is possible when we invest in comprehensive healthcare, strong community partnerships, and evidence-based HIV prevention and treatment,” Wirth said in a written statement. “That progress is now at risk.”

He added: “We are building a sustained advocacy campaign that will continue here in Washington and in congressional district offices across New York until lawmakers act to protect the healthcare that millions of people rely on.”

Groups in the coalition further highlighted disparities surrounding HIV/AIDS in New York City, where they noted that Black and Latino gay and bisexual men make up about half of new HIV infections, while Black and Latina women make up 90% of new HIV infections among women and trans individuals make up 4% of new HIV diagnoses.

“Our advocacy today and in the coming months is critical to ensure that the very communities disproportionately impacted by HIV and most in need of access to high quality, community-based health care do not lose access to the care they need,” said Jacqui Kilmer, CEO of Harlem United. “We cannot and will not sit idly by and watch as the public health system is decimated by actions already taken, and those proposed to be taken, by the federal government.”