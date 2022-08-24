NYC Black Pride returns to the beach in Coney Island

New York City Black Pride concluded a week-long slate of events on August 21 with an annual beach day on the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island.

The event, which returned after cancellations in recent years, brought attendees as well as vendors and community groups who set up tents along the edge of the boardwalk. Among the groups on hand included Housing Works, GMHC, the New York City Anti-Violence Project, Exponents, and the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL).

The event kicked off at noon at the boardwalk and 21st Street before several performers closed out the night during the evening.

While other events commemorated NYC Black Pride earlier in the month, the official schedule of festivities kicked off on August 17. The week featured several community discussions, panels, an awards night, nightlife events, and an NYC Black Pride Expo, among other festivities.

See some more photos from the beach day below: