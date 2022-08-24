Pride

NYC Black Pride returns to the beach in Coney Island

Founder Lee Soulja
The community gathered at the beach for NYC Black Pride’s final day of festivities.
New York City Black Pride concluded a week-long slate of events on August 21 with an annual beach day on the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island.

The event, which returned after cancellations in recent years, brought attendees as well as vendors and community groups who set up tents along the edge of the boardwalk. Among the groups on hand included Housing Works, GMHC, the New York City Anti-Violence Project, Exponents, and the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL).

The event kicked off at noon at the boardwalk and 21st Street before several performers closed out the night during the evening.

While other events commemorated NYC Black Pride earlier in the month, the official schedule of festivities kicked off on August 17. The week featured several community discussions, panels, an awards night, nightlife events, and an NYC Black Pride Expo, among other festivities.

See some more photos from the beach day below:

The Housing Works team huddles for a picture under the tent.Donna Aceto
The London Ivan Miles Collection — featuring a range of colorful harnesses — sit on display.Donna Aceto
The GMHC team busy at work.Donna Aceto
Enjoying Sunday funday with the Coney Island parachute jump in the background.Donna Aceto
Lee Soulja-Simmons, the leader of NYC Black Pride, pauses for a picture on the boardwalk.Donna Aceto
NYC Black Pride’s beach day also featured Exponents, which is a non-profit serving people impacted by HIV/AIDS, substance use, incarceration, and behavioral health challenges.Donna Aceto
The New York City Anti-Violence Project.Donna Aceto
The Gay Officers Action League.Donna Aceto

