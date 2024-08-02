NYC Black Pride returning for 27th year Aug. 14-18

NYC Black Pride founder Lee Soulja-Simmons speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Heritage Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.

A week-long slate of festivities are planned for the 27th annual edition of NYC Black Pride, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 14.

The events begin on the evening of Aug. 14 with the “Health as a Human Right” conference, which is focused on understanding the role of leadership. The free event will be held from 5-9:30 p.m. at The LGBT Center at 208 W. 13th Street. Michael Robinson will serve as the host and there will be food and beverages, special guest speakers, and special vendor tables.

The third annual Mr. and Miss Black Pride International Pageant will take place the following day on Thursday, Aug. 15. While the event begins at 5 p.m., registration is at 3 p.m. and interviews are at 4 p.m. The categories are Interview, Presentation (show what Black Pride means to you, Swimwear, Formal wear/evening gown talent, and Top 3 Q&A. The winner will be awarded $2,000, while the first runner up will get $1,000 and the third place finisher will get $500. Entry free is $100, but admission is free.

Next on the itinerary is the Heritage Awards Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 16 at The Green Fig at Yotel, which is at 570 10th Ave and serves as NYC Black Pride’s host hotel this year. The red carpet portion of the event begins at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 8 p.m. There are a dozen honorees this year.

The following night will bring a musical celebration called Songs for Marsha, which will be held at the Helen Mill Theater at 137 W. 26th St. from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event will be hosted by Harmonica Sunbeam and will feature Jazell Barbie Royale, Stasha Sanchez, Morgan Royel, Brenda Continental, Ivana Black, Egypt LaBeija, and Empress Viscaya.

The festivities will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 18 with NYC Black Pride’s annual beach day in Coney Island at the Riegelmann Boardwalk and W. 12th St. The beach day will begin at noon and finish at 6 p.m.

NYC Black Pride draws many New York City residents, but for those who are traveling from out of town, Yotel is offering a deal. Attendees looking to book hotel reservations can take advantage of a special host hotel promo offer of $179.95 per night by booking at bgltravelers.com/events.

For more information about NYC Black Pride, visit nycblackpride.org.