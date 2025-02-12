Non-binary Pakistani-American navigates pressure to conform in ‘Sad Magic Sins’

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

At the Hudson Guild Theater in Chelsea, the New York Theater Festival offered “Sad Magic Sins.” Written by Asim Ali Naqvi, this play follows Marz, a non-binary Pakistani-American in New York City hungry for acceptance and understanding, all the while navigating queerness, racism, and faith.

While telling a Desi or South Asian American story, Navqi’s writing exposes the intersecting pressures many QTPOC folks in Diaspora experience. Marz, played well by Balan, is constantly pressured throughout the play to be a “good boy,” despite their gender identity, and conform to the expectations of others. A good boy for their mother, who wants the family to fit in with the Muslim community. A good boy for white gay men, whose curry queen gazes turn Marz into a disposable racist fetish. A good boy at a hospital, where the staff disregards their gender identity.

Marz must especially remain a good boy when police arrest them, who, in the year 2025, still have post-9/11 anti-Brown posters in their station. A difficult balance to hold in one story, Naqvi still conveys this relatable nuance, the layers of oppression that a queer second generation Brown individual has to deal with on a daily basis.

While the cast overall plays well together, Saima Huq shines in the role of Marz’s mother, Benazir. She superbly captures a very relatable immigrant mom story. She and Balan have such strong chemistry that one is immediately sucked into the story when they share the stage.

Another captivating actress is none other than the BBC Comedy award-winning drag super star Lady Bushra. She plays a djinn named Shai, an Islamic otherworldly spirit that can take human form and influence people. Bushra’s background in comedy lends itself to this role. Through prickly barbs wrapped in humor, Lady Bushra reveals that Shai is the only one who truly understands Marz and serves as their only advocate.

Although the script could use some workshopping, Naqvi’s storytelling offers the audience many gems. Truly, the industry needs emerging talents like Naqvi and should do better by LGBTQIA+ Desi theater-makers.