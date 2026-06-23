New frontiers at Folsom Street East and beyond

I first covered Folsom Street East (FSE) in 2015 and again in 2016, over 10 years ago! In my photo essay, I described Folsom as this magical day where people let their kink flags fly, proudly participating in activities they would otherwise only whisper behind closed doors. Boy was I wrong.

But I am not the only one who’s seemingly learned a few things over the past 10 years. As evident with headlines like “How Fetish Culture Went Mainstream” and “Gen Z Is the Kinkiest Generation Yet,” more and more people are embracing the kink lifestyle. This is evident across the Internet, on social media (especially TikTok), and across popular culture. In cinema, two of this year’s most talked about LGBTQ+ films, “Pillion” and “Blue Film,” both grapple with kink and BDSM themes. Here in New York, there are numerous events across the city year round, including the monthly Fascination party, Knotty New York events and classes, and the Eagle NYC’s Into party, which features a different kink each month.

So, in the face of all this increased visibility, what role does FSE play in the kink and broader queer communities? And how does that inform the meaning of this year’s theme, Fetish Frontiers? To answer that, I’d start a couple days before FSE, at the Eagle NYC.

I found myself there for a reading of “Mr Leather 1976,” a new play written by Zachary Grady and directed by Ryan Dobrin. While a play may seem like an odd choice for a venue like the Eagle, it was part of an ongoing series hosted by the current Mr Eagle NYC title holder, Champ Phoenix, that seeks to spotlight the correlation between the queer leather scene and the arts. These events also help raise money and awareness for Team Eagle and Cycle for a Cause. “Mr Leather 1976” seeks to correct a long-held misconception about the leather and kink scene: It is as much, if not more, about community and finding your authentic, true self as it is about sex. The energy post-reading at the Eagle was electric, and as Champ said afterwards, “we CAN party and do good.” It was an unexpected kickoff to the city’s kinkiest weekend of Pride — the spirit of which carried directly into Folsom Street East.

Now in its 29th year, FSE is New York’s largest outdoor fetish and kink gathering; one whose roots run deeper than most people realize. The festival, held this year on Sunday, June 21, started as ​​“The Leather County Fair,” a once-a-year gathering that invited members of New York’s S&M community — including heterosexual and queer women kinksters — into the Mineshaft, New York’s infamous men’s only leather club (which closed in 1985). FSE’s inclusive, community-first spirit has only grown over the years. This year’s beneficiaries included the Ali Forney Center, Club A Kitchen, and Cabrini Immigrant Services in New York City; as well as Juntos, a Latine immigrant organization based out of Philadelphia.

More than just a fundraiser, Folsom Street East has become a demonstration of what kink actually is: community. For some FSE is the first foray into that community; for others it is a homecoming.

It was evident from the wide variety of demonstrations and vendors this year that there was truly something for everyone. Under the banner of “Fetish Frontiers,” the festival featured multiple shibari rope tying demonstrations with Knotty New York, flogging and paddle stations, leather vendors, kinky art for sale, play pens for pups and adult baby diaper lovers alike — and yes, even massages if that’s your thing.

FSE often unfairly gets compared to its West Coast counterpart. San Francisco’s Folsom Street Fair, which began in 1984 and is considered to be the largest leather event in the country, is known for its anything goes approach where public nudity and sexual acts are boldly on display. Sounds like a party, right? Well, New York State law sadly prohibits both of those activities. In true New York fashion, sharp eyes wouldn’t have to look hard to find a few kinksters bending the rules.

But I would argue that in an age where kink lifestyles are becoming more accessible, the blatant presence of sexual acts was never the point. That is what I didn’t understand 10 years ago. Now I see it for what it is: people being their authentic selves. “Mr Leather 1976” knew that. Folsom Street East knows that. And if getting off is still a requirement for you, the Eagle is only a block away.