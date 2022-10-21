Nessa Norich, Thank You For Coming Out

In this episode of the Gay City News podcast, “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Nessa Norich (she/her).

Nessa is a writer, director and actor who creates works of comedy and social critique for film and theater. She is the recipient of the 2022 NYC Women’s Fund for Media for her latest project, “Jelly Bean,” which has so far screened at Oslo Fusion, Hudson Valley Film Festival, and Rhode Island International Film Festival, where Nessa was recognized with the award for Best Actress. You might recognize her from the HBO show High Maintenance, for which she both acted and produced a rave. She is a proud alum of Jaques Lecoq, Barnard College, the NY Neo-Futurists, Emerge NYC, and FilmShop. Jelly Bean’s upcoming screenings are October 15 as part of NewFest, NYCs largest LQBTQ+ film festival, and then early November as part of the Bushwick Film Festival.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.