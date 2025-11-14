Several events are scheduled to take place around New York City in commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed on Nov. 20.

Transgender Day of Remembrance — created in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender activist and advocate, to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered in 1998 — has taken on even greater importance at a time when trans community members are under attack.

Below is a list of events marking Transgender Day of Remembrance throughout New York City, both before and after Nov. 20.

Osborne Association: Nov. 18, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The Osborne Association, a non-profit organization that serves those affected by the criminal legal system, will host their seventh annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event at the Bronx River Art Center. Grace Detrevarah, the Osborne Association’s LGBTQ liaison and senior health educator, and Ali Kamerman, the LGBTQIA+ case management program coordinator, will host. There will also be multiple speakers, like Aalia Cox and Linda La.

New York City Council: Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

The New York City Council will host an event at New York City Hall in the Council Chambers. You can RSVP at this link.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center: Nov. 20, 6-9 p.m.

The Center will lead an event called “Transgender Day of Remembrance: Lives Remembered, Futures Reclaimed,” which will remember individuals lost to both violence and suicide. There will be performances by transgender artists and public figures, like keynote speaker Tabytha Gonzalez and breathwork facilitator Camila Rueda-Labrador. RSVP is accessible at this link.

St. Bartholomew’s Church: Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

St. Bart’s, located at 325 Park Ave., is partnering with the Translatinx Network of New York, the Human Rights Campaign, and Mt. Sinai Health System to host their Trans Day of Remembrance observance. Anyone is welcome to attend, with no RSVP required, but you can sign up here to volunteer.

NYC Youth for Trans Rights at Washington Square Park: Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

NYC Youth for Trans Rights and the Clinton GSA are hosting a Transgender Day of Remembrance event featuring Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings (individuals dressed in white to represent those who have died due to gun violence). The event will take place at Garibaldi Plaza Stage in Washington Square Park.

Stonewall National Monument: Nov. 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The NYC-DSA Trans Rights and Bodily Autonomy Working Group will host an event at Stonewall National Monument. Speakers from the group will focus on how to protect transgender and non-binary individuals from anti-trans laws. RSVP can be found here.

Destination Tomorrow’s Vigil: Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based LGBTQ non-profit organization with separate locations in Atlanta and Washington, is hosting an annual vigil and silent march in observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Attendees will meet the Destination Tomorrow team at 145h St. and Lennox Ave. at 4:30 p.m. before beginning the silent auction at 5 p.m. Attendees will then march across the 145th St. bridge and up 149th St. to Destination Tomorrow’s office, where there will be a community reception at 6 p.m.

Astoria March: Nov. 21, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The Queens LGBT Center, led by the LGBT Network, will host both a vigil to commemorate the transgender individuals who have been lost this year, followed by a march through Astoria to raise awareness in the community about transphobic violence. There will be a gathering in the Q Center afterwards. This is the link to reserve a spot.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center: Nov. 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center will host a candlelight vigil to honor transgender individuals who have passed. There will be performances by trans artists, a grief counselor, and more. More information can be found here.

Pride Center of Staten Island: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event, hosted by the Pride Center of Staten Island, will uplift the transgender community through connection, remembrance, and self-care. There will also be a free yoga class, which you can register for at this link and read more about the event.