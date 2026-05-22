Man arrested for alleged homophobic attack in Harlem subway station

A 26-year-old man has been indicted for allegedly carrying out an anti-gay attack on the 125th Street subway station in late 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on May 21.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Tavaughn Thompson of the Bronx and an unidentified 27-year-old individual both exited a northbound A train at 125th Street around 8:35 p.m. on the evening of December 29, 2023. Upon exiting the train car — without any apparent reason — Thompson punched the victim multiple times, leaving bruising and pain on the left side of their face, according to authorities. Thompson allegedly called the victim an anti-gay slur multiple times before and after the alleged physical attack.

An individual who was on the scene stepped in and pulled Thompson away from the victim, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and the victim subsequently went to a hospital.

Thompson was arrested in February of this year and is charged with two counts of Third Degree Assault as a Hate Crime and one count of Second Degree Aggravated Harassment, which is a Class A misdemeanor. It is not clear why more than two years passed between the alleged incident and the arrest.

“New Yorkers deserve to be safe using our transit system without fear of violence, discrimination or harassment,” Bragg said in a written statement. “As alleged, Tavaughn Thompson targeted a stranger because of their perceived sexual orientation in an unprovoked, bias-motivated attack. Our Hate Crimes Unit is committed to protecting the safety and dignity of Manhattanites by holding accountable those responsible for these harmful acts, and I urge anyone who has been a victim or witness to a hate crime to report by calling 212-335-3100.”