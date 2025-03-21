Report shows LGBTQ New Yorkers face mental health disparities

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

LGBTQ adults report higher rates of mental health distress than non-LGBTQ people in New York City, according to a new report published by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

While 7% of heterosexual adults in New York City experience serious psychological distress, that number climbs to 12% for gay or lesbian adults, 13% for adults who are unsure of their sexual orientation 16% for bisexual adults, and 23% for adults who identify with another sexual orientation, according to the report, which used data from the 2023 NYC Neighborhood Wellness Survey.

The disparities are even more pronounced when comparing cisgender and non-cisgender individuals in New York City. Serious psychological distress is reported by 21% of transgender adults, 23% of non-binary adults, and 25% of other gender minorities, compared to 8% for cisgender adults.

The report defines serious psychological distress as having a score of at least 13 on the Kessler 6 scale, which was created to identify individuals more likely to have a diagnosable mental illness and functional limitations.

“These findings underscore the need for prioritizing safety and inclusivity for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, as well as tailored mental health services and community support,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in a written statement. “We at the Health Department regularly collect and publish critical, actionable data that inform our efforts to provide all New Yorkers access to the care they need. I am proud to center the health of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and work to reduce all barriers to mental health care they may face, ensuring our city is a safe and affirming place.”

Among other concerns, the report notes that social isolation is more prevalent among individuals who are not cisgender or heterosexual. By sexual orientation, 38% of heterosexual adults report experiencing social isolation compared to 42% of adults who are unsure of their sexual orientation, 52% of gay and lesbian adults, 52% of adults with “another sexual orientation,” and 57% of bisexual adults.

Nearly three-quarters of non-binary or genderqueer adults (73%) and 49% of trans adults in the city experience social isolation compared to 39% among cisgender adults.

While the report offers notable takeaways about mental health disparities, it also sheds light on the demographics of LGBTQ New Yorkers. As of 2023, about 907,000 adults (14%) report having a sexual orientation that is something other than heterosexual. Notably, 25% of adults between the ages of 18-24 identify as a sexual minority.

Meanwhile, 155,000 adults in the city — or 2% — do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. Like with sexual orientation, those between the ages of 18 and 24 make up the greatest share of individuals — 5% — whose gender identity does not reflect the one they were assigned at birth.

Serious psychological distress is also experienced by 19% of Latino adults, 14% of Asian or Pacific Islander adults, 13% of Black adults, and 13% of adults of other races.