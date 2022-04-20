Jeff Hiller, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Jeff Hiller (any pronouns).

Jeff is an actor and comedian based in NYC. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Jeff is a graduate of Texas Lutheran University, where they studied Theatre and Theology. After moving to NYC, Jeff studied improv and sketch comedy at UCB theater. He’s appeared in guest roles on television in 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, Broad City, Difficult People among many others. He originated the role of John Quincy Adams in “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson” on Broadway and most recently starred in the HBO show “Somebody Somewhere,” which was just renewed for a second season!

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.