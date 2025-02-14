Trump administration scrubs transgender references from Stonewall National Monument’s website

A view of the Stonewall Inn from Christopher Park, which is also the home of the Stonewall National Monument.

The National Park Service removed references to transgender individuals from its online website on Feb. 13, representing just the latest example of the Trump administration’s overwhelming quest to erase transgender individuals from American life.

“Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal,” the National Park Service’s website says, as of the morning of Feb. 14. “The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969 is a milestone in the quest for LGB civil rights and provided momentum for a movement.”

The move, which involved deleting TQ+ from LGBTQ+, appeared to align the National Park Service with President Donald Trump’s blatantly transphobic executive order recognizing only male and female genders according to the gender assigned at birth.

The Stonewall National Monument is located within Christopher Park and was designated in 2016 by former President Barack Obama as the first federal monument dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

The updates to the National Park Service’s website immediately prompted widespread anger from community members and elected officials, and a demonstration was slated to take place at Christopher Park at noon on Feb. 14.

Out gay State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the area encompassing the Stonewall Inn, said the decision to remove trans references from the website amounts to “one of the darkest moments in American history.”

Hoylman-Sigal said the Trump administration is seeking to rewrite history and discriminate against an entire population of Americans.

“This decision cannot stand,” Hoylman-Sigal stated, adding: “I pledge to continue to work harder than ever to further enshrine the rights of transgender New Yorkers in state and city law.”

Another out gay lawmaker, Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who also represents the area around the Stonewall Inn, similarly blasted the move.

“Trump is trying to erase the very existence of transgender people,” Bottcher wrote on X. “He’s trying to cleave our community apart and divide us. He’s not going to succeed. Lesbians and gays are not going to abandon our transgender siblings. We are one community.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also criticized the change, describing it as “cruel and petty.”

“Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights — and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased,” Hochul wrote on X.

Stacy Lentz, a co-owner of the Stonewall Inn, told Gay City News on Feb. 14 that although the move wasn’t necessarily surprising given who occupies the White House, it still hits the community hard.

“It’s painful and it’s unacceptable that they want to erase an entire part of the community,” Lentz said, acknowledging the participation of transgender individuals in the Stonewall Uprising. “To have them come into our house — it’s alarming. This should be alarming to everyone, not just the LGBTQ community.”

Angelica Christina, an out trans board member of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, told Gay City News she is “entirely offended” and “disgusted” by the federal government’s erasure of the trans community.

“What we’re seeing right now is the erasure of LGBTQIA+ history, and American history,” Christina said. “What we’re witnessing right now is an attempted gendercide of trans folks.”

Lentz, who said the federal government had not communicated anything to her, is calling on members of the public to visit the National Park Service’s website and navigate to a page where folks can voice their concerns.

For now, though, Lentz is looking forward to the demonstration at noon — and she wants folks to step up and join in.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of complacency, especially a lot of leadership in the Democratic Party,” Lentz said. “Pride started as a protest. We want to make sure our voices are being heard.”

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.