What to Do in Queer NYC March 24-27

Spring is in full effect in New York City. There is plenty to do across town — including comedy, drink and draw, history tours, burlesque, and more. Please note that some venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination, even as regulations have been relaxed.

CHIM3RA!

When: Thursday, March 24, 10 pm.-3 a.m.

Where: Nebula, 35 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Lady Fag presents CHIM3RA! — a new dance party — in Hell’s Kitchen. The evening will feature special performances by Symone, Stiletto, Aquaria, and DJ Mazurbate. Get tickets via RA.co.

Cake Boys Take Hell’s Kitchen

When: Thursdays, 7-9 pm.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

The Cake Boys — a NYC-based troupe of drag kings, trans and non-binary performers, and queer artists — are proud to host the only weekly drag king show in New York City at the Q Bar.

Queer Art, Now Incorporated

When: Friday, March 25, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Queer Arts Fest Inc. is proud to announce their first fundraiser in partnership with New York’s LGBTQ+ Center. The evening, hosted by Dave Mizzoni, will feature flash portraits by Doable Guys, tarot card reading by Ben Watts, performances by Robin Rose Quartz, a silent auction, and more! Obtain tickets via Eventbrite.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Friday, March 25; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

It is seemingly turning out to be the season of RuPaul’s Drag Race that never ends. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand. Visit gaycitynews.com for the full list of participating bars.

The Dragon Sisters at The Q

When: Fridays, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Stick around after Drag Race to catch the Dragon Sisters and the Dragon band, live at the Disqo at the Q, every Friday night. The evening also features drink specials from Patron and Grey Goose.

NYC Pride: From Stonewall to Now

When: Saturday, March 26, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tour starts at 28 Wooster Street, New York, NY

Take a step back in time with a tour of the history of queer liberation in New York City. Topics and site visits will include the Mattachine Society, Stonewall Riots, Gay Activist Alliance, Parents and Families of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), the fight for marriage equality, disappearing lesbian bars, and so much more. Get your tickets via Eventbrite.

Welcome to Candyland

When: Saturday, March 26, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Luis Fernando and Divatronic present HER: Candyland, a unique celebration of queer culture featuring headliner Laganja Estranja. Additional performances by Magenta, Lagoona Blue, Khizha Carr, and more. Find tickets on SeeTickets.us.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.