Gay City News helps employers recruit for thousands of local jobs

Employers now have a convenient, cost effective, and searchable dashboard with Gay City News Jobs Board — a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants.

Your recruitment ad can be posted throughout New York City on GayCityNews.com, QNS.com, BXTimes.com, BrooklynPaper.com, amNY.com, and CaribbeanLifeNews.com — more than 4 million readers a month — for FREE!

For additional exposure, your job posting can be listed throughout Long Island, including LongIslandPress.com, DansPapers.com, and NoticiaLI.com.

You can also upgrade your posting to a more prominent position pinned at the top of the Job Board.

To ensure your job postings are circulating where potential employees are looking, there also is an option to be distributed to over 400,000 email subscribers!

Employers have long known that hiring locally increases the chances of long-term employment, reducing employee churn and training costs. But with Gay City News it’s also cost-effective — job postings are completely free throughout New York City.

And if you want to combine digital and print marketing, you can get a custom package.

If you want to specifically target local applicants or extend your reach to applicants through New York City and Long Island contact atarley@schnepsmedia.com or call (718) 260-2555.

For more information or to get started, go here.