DC prepares to host WorldPride May 17-June 8

The nation’s capital is hosting WorldPride this year, bringing one of the world’s top LGBTQ gatherings to President Donald Trump’s backyard.

People from around the globe will flock to Washington to join the festivities, which will begin on May 17 and continue until June 8. WorldPride, observed bi-anually, is being held in Washington in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Pride in DC. Events will be sprinkled throughout the weeks leading up to the WorldPride DC Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Ninth and Third St. on June 7 and 8. Cynthia Erivo is slated to be the headline performer on June 7.

The most recent WorldPride was in Sydney, Australia in 2023. New York City hosted WorldPride in 2019 in what was a massive event that drew five million people to the Big Apple.

Below are some of the key events scheduled to take place during WorldPride in DC:

Trans Pride

Trans Pride Washington, an organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse communities in Washington, DC, will host a Trans Pride event on May 17. The time and date is to be determined.

DC Black Pride

The annual DC Black Pride festivities take place on Memorial Day weekend, with more than a half-dozen events on the calendar. The White Party, which is billed as the official Saturday night main event of Black Pride, takes place on May 24 at 10 p.m. at 2135 Queens Chaple Rd., NE. Among other events include a mega day party on Sunday, May 25 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bullpen at Nats Stadium, 1201 Half St. SE. Learn more at dcblackpride.org.

WorldPride Film Festival

The WorldPride Arts and Culture Committee and the Queer Film Institute are teaming up to produce the WorldPride Film Festival, which is set to screen films at different locations May 27-29. Learn more at worldpridedc.org.

Capital Cup: Sports Festival

From May 28 to June 4, the inaugural Capital Cup will feature competitions across 20+ sports, including basketball, golf, rugby, and swimming. The Capital Cup, produced in conjunction with Team DC, encompasses local LGBTQ sports leagues, but folk can also register to participate, as well. Learn more at worldpridedc.org.

Welcome Ceremony and Concert

The WorldPride opening ceremony will be held on May 31 at Nationals Park, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Music artist Shakira will be the headliner for the welcome concert. Several speakers will be delivering remarks at the ceremony and the Capital Cup athletes will be showcased during the event.

The Human Rights Conference

WorldPride’s human rights conference will focus on fighting back against attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Several guest speakers and worskshops are on the agenda for the event, which will be June 4-6 at JW Marriott at 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Learn more at worldpridedc.org.

WorldPride Street Festival and Concert

The aforementioned WorldPride Street Festival and Concert is a free event that will be headlined by Erivo’s performance. The event will also feature exhibitors, skilled artisans, food, beverages, multiple stages, and multicultural performances. The festival and concert, on Pennsylvania Ave. NW between Ninth and Third St., will begin at noon and continue until 10 p.m.

WorldPride Parade

The local Capital Pride Parade is going global — at least for this year. WorldPride will continue on June 7 with an afternoon Pride March beginning at 1 p.m. Marchers will step off at 14th St. and T St. NW and conclude at Pennsylvania Ave. and Ninth St. NW. Erivo will perform at the Saturday night concert following the parade.

To find out more information about events surrounding WorldPride in Washington, visit worldpridedc.org.