César Abreu, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes César Abreu (he/him).

César is a lifelong multidisciplinary artist whose journey spans pop stardom, classical stage, and cinematic storytelling.

A former child star and Menudo member from Puerto Rico, he has spent nearly two decades performing as a dancer with the Metropolitan Opera.

Now also a filmmaker and producer, his work reflects a legacy of movement, memory, and cultural expression—crafting intimate films and bold productions that echo his artistic path.

He holds a BFA in Dance Education from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia and was awarded a full scholarship for his MFA studies at NYU.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.