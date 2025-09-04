Thank You for Coming Out

César Abreu, Thank You For Coming Out

By Posted on
César Abreu.
César Abreu.
Franklin Liranzo

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes César Abreu (he/him).

César is a lifelong multidisciplinary artist whose journey spans pop stardom, classical stage, and cinematic storytelling.

A former child star and Menudo member from Puerto Rico, he has spent nearly two decades performing as a dancer with the Metropolitan Opera.

Now also a filmmaker and producer, his work reflects a legacy of movement, memory, and cultural expression—crafting intimate films and bold productions that echo his artistic path.

He holds a BFA in Dance Education from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia and was awarded a full scholarship for his MFA studies at NYU.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

About the Author

More in Thank You for Coming Out

More from Around NYC