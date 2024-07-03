Health

Callen-Lorde leads Union Square event to mark HIV Testing Day

In collaboration with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center hosted an event in Union Square late last month to mark HIV Testing Day, which is recognized annually on June 27.

Drag queen Brita Filter and musician Bright Light Bright Light joined Callen-Lorde at the event, which was held on June 25 ahead of HIV Testing Day. Several community organizations and non-profits participated in the event with tables, including GMHC, Pride Center of Staten Island, and others.

“I’m excited to participate in National HIV/AIDS Testing Day because getting tested is super important within our community,” Brita Filter said in a written statement. “It’s quick, free, and confidential — plus, knowing your status helps keep you and your loved ones healthy.”

This year marked the 29th year of HIV Testing Day. Callen-Lorde’s theme for this year was “Level-up your self-love: check your status.”

See some photos below:

There were several testing vans on hand.
There were several testing vans on hand.Donna Aceto
The GMHC team's table.
The GMHC team’s table.Donna Aceto
The Pride Center of Staten Island's table.
The Pride Center of Staten Island’s table.Donna Aceto
Iris House offers support, prevention and education services for women, families, and underserved populations affected by HIV/AIDS and other health disparities.
Iris House offers support, prevention and education services for women, families, and underserved populations affected by HIV/AIDS and other health disparities.Donna Aceto
Harlem United works to advance health equity through healthcare, housing, and harm reduction.
Harlem United works to advance health equity through healthcare, housing, and harm reduction.Donna Aceto
Callen-Lorde CEO Patrick McGovern.
Callen-Lorde CEO Patrick McGovern.Donna Aceto
Brita Filter speaks to the crowd.
Brita Filter speaks to the crowd.Donna Aceto
Callen-Lorde's Donnie Roberts with Brita Filter.
Callen-Lorde’s Donnie Roberts with Brita Filter.Donna Aceto

