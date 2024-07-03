Callen-Lorde leads Union Square event to mark HIV Testing Day

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In collaboration with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center hosted an event in Union Square late last month to mark HIV Testing Day, which is recognized annually on June 27.

Drag queen Brita Filter and musician Bright Light Bright Light joined Callen-Lorde at the event, which was held on June 25 ahead of HIV Testing Day. Several community organizations and non-profits participated in the event with tables, including GMHC, Pride Center of Staten Island, and others.

“I’m excited to participate in National HIV/AIDS Testing Day because getting tested is super important within our community,” Brita Filter said in a written statement. “It’s quick, free, and confidential — plus, knowing your status helps keep you and your loved ones healthy.”

This year marked the 29th year of HIV Testing Day. Callen-Lorde’s theme for this year was “Level-up your self-love: check your status.”

See some photos below: