Two people unleashed a homophobic attack on a 21-year-old man in the Bronx on August 5, leaving him with injuries, according to police.

It was around 3 a.m. on the first Friday of August when the attackers allegedly pounced on the victim in front of 53 Westchester Square in the Bronx. The two individuals approached the man, voiced anti-gay remarks, and punched the man in the face before taking off and fleeing the scene, according to police. It is not clear whether the individuals knew the victim or if there were any other motivating factors behind the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused any medical care on the scene, police said.

One of the attackers was last seen wearing yellow shorts and the other individual was donning all black clothing, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD has yet to make an arrest, but the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.