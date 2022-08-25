Crime

Man suffers anti-gay attack in the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 2.49.08 PM
The area where a man allegedly suffered an anti-gay attack in the Bronx in early August.
Google Maps

Two people unleashed a homophobic attack on a 21-year-old man in the Bronx on August 5, leaving him with injuries, according to police.

It was around 3 a.m. on the first Friday of August when the attackers allegedly pounced on the victim in front of 53 Westchester Square in the Bronx. The two individuals approached the man, voiced anti-gay remarks, and punched the man in the face before taking off and fleeing the scene, according to police. It is not clear whether the individuals knew the victim or if there were any other motivating factors behind the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused any medical care on the scene, police said.

One of the attackers was last seen wearing yellow shorts and the other individual was donning all black clothing, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD has yet to make an arrest, but the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.

About the Author

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC