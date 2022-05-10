Zak Sommerfield, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Zak Sommerfield (he/him).

Zak is a New York-based comedian, writer, and improviser. Zak’s most famous characters include Steve Bannon, Arianna Huffington, and Ruth Gator Binsberg “Chomp Chomp” (a gator and a Supreme Court justice). His sold-out solo show, “History of Phones and Why You Don’t Have Them,” converted several people to life long flip phone users. And his most recent show, “I’m Adopted Live,” made a lot of people cry.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.