What to Do in Queer NYC January 6-9

Between the rise of the Omicron variant and the winter weather, there are fewer events than usual during the second weekend of the new year — but there are still several options if you’re looking for something to do.

Queer Bowling Night

When: Thursday, January 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bowlero Times Square at 222 West 44th Street in Manhattan

Looking for something to do on a Thursday night? Enjoy an LGBTQ bowling night at Bowlero Times Square hosted by Girl Social + Guy Social. Tickets — which are $20 in advance or $25 at the door — will include unlimited bowling from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and bowling shoes. Food and cocktails are available for purchase. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Get your tickets through Eventbrite or visit www.queersocial.us.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Party

When: Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Barracuda Bar at 275 West 22nd Street

Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are hosting this week’s viewing party for the 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The party starts at 7 p.m. — one hour before the show kicks off — but the bar opens at 5 p.m. in case anyone wants to arrive early.

(Virtual) Center Youth: QTPOC Collective Group