What to Do in Queer NYC January 6-9

Between the rise of the Omicron variant and the winter weather, there are fewer events than usual during the second weekend of the new year — but there are still several options if you’re looking for something to do.
Queer Bowling Night
When: Thursday, January 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Bowlero Times Square at 222 West 44th Street in Manhattan
Looking for something to do on a Thursday night? Enjoy an LGBTQ bowling night at Bowlero Times Square hosted by Girl Social + Guy Social. Tickets — which are $20 in advance or $25 at the door — will include unlimited bowling from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and bowling shoes. Food and cocktails are available for purchase. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Get your tickets through Eventbrite or visit www.queersocial.us.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Party
When: Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Barracuda Bar at 275 West 22nd Street
Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are hosting this week’s viewing party for the 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The party starts at 7 p.m. — one hour before the show kicks off — but the bar opens at 5 p.m. in case anyone wants to arrive early.
(Virtual) Center Youth: QTPOC Collective Group
Where: Virtual
The LGBT Community Center is hosting virtual event geared towards QTPOC-identified young people to engage in conversation. To learn more, click here or contact the Center at 212-620-7310.
The Madd Hour at Good Judy
Where: Good Judy at 563 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope
Head to Good Judy, an LGBTQ bar in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, and make your way upstairs to the blue room for “Madd Hour.” The event will feature special guest She Is Blue. There is a two-drink minimum.
Shook Sundays
When: Sunday, January 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Farewell Bar at 143 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Specialty cocktails, bottomless mimosas, and food options will be available at “Shook Sundays,” an afternoon drag brunch at Farewell Bar in Brooklyn. Sasha Shook, Virginia Thicc, and Saint Nova are slated to be on hand, along with a special guest. RSVP/purchase tickets at farewellbrooklyn.com.
Pop Rave Fridays
When: Sunday, January 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY
Are you looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.