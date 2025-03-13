‘Young Hearts’ brings emotional authenticity to a queer coming-of-age story

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The gentle teen queer romance, “Young Hearts,” should be retitled “First Love,” as it depicts the gay sexual awakening of 14-year-old Elias (Lou Goossens). Writer/director Anthony Schatteman based the story on his own experiences growing up in rural Belgium, which provides an emotional authenticity that will resonate with viewers young and old.

Elias and his girlfriend, Valerie (Saar Rogiers), man the swag table at concerts where his father, Luk (Geert Van Rampelberg), sings about first love. Elias cares for Valerie, but when a new family moves in across the street, Elias becomes intrigued by Alexander (Marius De Saeger), who joins his class.

After school one day, the boys are chatting, and Alexander explains he was in love with a boy last year, back in Brussels. As Elias absorbs this information, he also starts crushing hard on his neighbor. Their friendship becomes more intense — and more intimate — after Alexander kisses Elias. Elias, however, is confused and conflicted by his emotions.

Schatteman’s natural approach to the story and Goossens’ fantastic performance show how Elias processes his feelings as he falls in love for the first time. He is troubled by his attraction to Alexander and fears negative responses from his mother, Nathalie (Emilie De Roo), and father, as well as his classmates.

As Elias “hurts the people he loves,” he starts acting out in ways that concern his family and friends. “Young Hearts” addresses how Elias navigates his way through fear and guilt and shame to find self-worth. Yes, Schatteman’s film is yet another queer coming out/coming-of-age story, but it is told with sensitivity and grace that distinguishes it. (Fun Fact: Schatteman is best friends with out gay Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, whose Oscar-nominated features, “Close,” traversed not dissimilar territory of queer teen boys in rural Belgium.)

The beauty of this story is watching Elias accept himself. A scene of Elias asking his father about growing a beard and shaving is sweet, and another moment, where Luk tries to have a “sex talk” with his son, is awkward and embarrassing. But as Elias falls harder and deeper for Alexander, he feels distanced from his dad, who he thinks is self-absorbed. Elias comes to feel Luk does not know who he is, which makes his coming out fraught, and causes him to lash out against his father.

This narrative arc is also echoed in how Elias treats his classmates. Elias sends mixed signals to both Valerie and Alexander at various parties they attend, as when the friends play spin the bottle. Elias’s reactions prompt them to question him. In contrast, one of the film’s most heartfelt and affecting moments has Valerie catching Elias resting his head on Alexander’s chest and saying, “I just want to be with you.”

Schatteman balances the heavier scenes with tender moments, such as a trip the queer teens take to Brussels. They visit Alexander’s aunt and uncle who run a nightclub and watch a drag performer practice. There is also a touching sequence where a distraught Elias takes a trip with his grandfather, Fred (Dirk van Dijck). In arguably the film’s most beautiful moment, Fred gives his grandson the wonderful advice, “You should be happy about your feelings.”

“Young Hearts” is often thoughtful and rarely saccharine. The relationship between Elias and Alexander is the backbone of the film, and the two young actors have a terrific rapport that makes their relationship feel realistic. Watching them play a piano together, explore an empty house, or go swimming in a river captures the dynamic of their private moments. These teens are enjoying their innocent childhoods — they are not focused on sex, but love. When Elias is called Alexander’s “petit copain” (boyfriend), Elias radiates from within but also feels slightly self-conscious, an appropriate reaction.

The strength of Goossens’ performance is his ability to convey Elias’ emotions which are always bubbling just under the surface. As a moody teenager, he feels things deeply, and Elias often walks as if he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. Goossens carries the film, effortlessly, and he is well matched by De Saeger, who is appropriately more relaxed and comfortable in his own skin as Alexander. De Saeger’s responses to Elias’ discomfort are real, and it creates a real investment for viewers to want the boys to end up together.

The only flaw in this otherwise warm and lovely film — and it is a minor one — is the manipulative, drawn-out conclusion, complete with syrupy music to maximize emotions. Perhaps because so much of “Young Hearts” is restrained, this may be Schatteman’s way of putting a button on first love and making sure viewers’ hearts melt.

Anthony Schatteman will be in attendance for Q+A’s at select screenings March 14 and 15

“Young Hearts” | Directed by Anthony Schatteman | Opening March 14 at the IFC Cinema | Distributed by Strand Releasing