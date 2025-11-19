World AIDS Day events slated for Dec. 1 in New York City

The lead banner of the Out of the Darkness march on Dec. 1.

Community members will gather at the New York City AIDS Memorial and other locations on Dec. 1 in commemoration of World AIDS Day, which will feature a candlelight vigil, march, and other events.

Below are some of the events on the calendar in New York City this year:

World AIDS Day at the LGBT Center

At 9:30 a.m. there will be a World AIDS Day event hosted by the NYC World AIDS Day Planning Committee at the LGBT Community Center at 208 W 13th St. in Manhattan. Under the theme of “Rising to the Challenge: Care, Connection, Community,” the event will include an overview of HIV surveillance data, speakers from the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, and community partners and performers. The event will also showcase the World AIDS Day 2025 honorees.

Reading of the Names

From noon to 6 p.m., there will be a Reading of the Names of New Yorkers Lost to AIDS at the NYC AIDS Memorial, which is located at the intersection of West 12th Street and Greenwich Avenue at the site of the former St. Vincent’s Hospital. The event will be held in conjunction with Housing Works, a non-profit organization fighting HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Charles King, the CEO of Housing Works, said in a written statement that this year’s Reading of the Names coincides with cuts to Medicaid, PEPFAR, global HIV/AIDS funding, and a GOP-led proposal to slash billions in funding for prevention, services, and care.

“On December 1, as we remember those we’ve lost, we are also reminded that AIDS is ongoing,” King said. “We will continue the fight until we end AIDS for everyone through access to lifesaving treatment, prevention, and support.”

Rally and March

Also at noon will be a rally and march protesting the Trump administration’s budget cuts in addition to the government’s attacks on free speech, assembly, and protest. Speakers at the rally plan to shed light on cuts to HIV/AIDS funding both domestically and internationally and highlight the consequences of such cuts, including worse health outcomes, poverty, and hunger.

Candlelight vigil and concert

At 6:30 p.m., individuals will gather for a candlelight vigil led by NYC (dis)Order of Sisters, who will succeed Brent Nicholson Earle as co-host of the event. Attendees will subsequently march to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 81 Christopher St. to close out the night.