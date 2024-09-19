What to Do in Queer NYC Sept. 19-22

The 10th annual Queer Zine Fest returns to the Bureau on Sept. 21 featuring over 60 zine creators.

HOT Festival 2024

Through Saturday, September 21; various times

Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY

The HOT Festival’s 32nd season continues at the Dixon Place on the Lower East Side. This year’s festival features performance art from up and coming LGBTQ+ artists — including theater, comedy, burlesque, literature, drag, and more! All events are held at the Dixon Place Lounge and Mainstage. For the full schedule and tickets, visit DixonPlace.org.

You Left a Mark on Me

Thursday, September 19, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau hosts the opening of “You Left A Mark On Me,” their latest exhibition exploring the relationship between queer tattoo and visual artists. Curated by Zach Grear and Nelson Santos, the exhibition features work by Colton Ackerman, Alexandria Deters, Virginia Elwood, and many more.

Nina West is The Very Queen!

Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 7 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th Street, New York, NY

RuPaul Drag Race’s Nina West makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in “Nina West is The Very Queen!” Join Nina on a journey through the highs and lows of her illustrious career, featuring Broadway and Disney favorites. West will be joined by special guest Jim Borstelmann on Thursday only. Tickets via 54below.com.

Cirque du Squirt

Thursday, September 19, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Cirque du Squirt, 3 Dollar Bill’s slip-n-slide carnival, returns with more games, more performances, and more squirt! Lola Jean headlines, with additional performances from Sweaty Eddie, Oliver Herface, Dasha Bond, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Mall Drag

Thursday, September 19, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag – a plain, old, ordinary drag show. This month’s show features Roque, Serena Tea, and Beau Jangless. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Country

Friday, September 20, 6:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Learn how to swing dance with Copperhead Med and Elia Lara at Queer Country Swing Night No partner or dance experience needed. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, September 20, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Balls Deep Disco

Friday, September 20, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Go deeper with DJs Burn Baby and Patrick Brune at the ultimate underwear party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Zine Fest

Saturday, September 21, 12 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The 10th annual Queer Zine Fest returns to the Bureau, featuring over 60 zine creators. The event will also feature a collage-making workshop, sexy dyke poetry, and a reading with Christopher Clary. For info at www.nyqzf.com.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, September 21, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend — advanced registration via Eventbrite.

Fagtasia

Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

You can’t keep a bad witch down: Charlene Incarnate returns yet again in another encore presentation of Fagtasia: Wicked. Find out for yourself why New York Magazine calls this show “better than the Broadway original.” Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Bubble_T

Saturday, September 21, 11 p.m.

Elsewhere – The Hall, 599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Bubble_T and New Wave present Moon Gaze, a queer Mid-Autumn celebration like no other! This will be Bubble_T’s last party of the year and will feature performances by Alika and Skirt. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Bear Tea

Sunday, September 22, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all bears: Goldiloxx and Bear Happy Hour invite you to the ultimate tea dance for bears and their admirers. The backyard opens at 4 p.m.; the cave opens at 8 p.m. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

Sunday, September 22, 4 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody with her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Get your Saturday night started early with Disco classics. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Book Swap

Sunday, September 22, 6:30 p.m.

Mary’s Bar, 134 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Mary’s Bar in Brooklyn is hosting a Queer Book Club – Book Swap event! Guests are encouraged to bring a book they love and swap it with someone else’s favorite. Free registration via Eventbrite.