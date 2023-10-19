What to do in queer NYC Oct. 19-22

Look ahead to events coming up in queer NYC Oct. 19-23:

The 35th Annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

When: Through October 24, various times

Where: Various locations

The 2023 The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival continues, with over 50 new LGBTQ+ movies, television shows, special events, panel conversations, and more. Individual tickets, fest passes, and full schedule via NewFest.org.

Fear and Loathing in London

When: Thursday, October 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual (via BGSQD.com)

UK authors Barry Stewart Hunter and William Jackson join the Bureau virtually to read from their new books “Republic of North London: 3 Novellas” and “Satan’s Lamp.” This event is virtual only – registration via BGSQD.com.

Distorted Diznee

When: Friday, October 20, 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Drag stars Holly Dae, Brenda Dharling, Pixie Aventura, and Bootsie Lefaris offer a twisted, adult take on beloved Disney princesses & villains in this cabaret-style revue. Tickets via SpinCycle NYC.

Provoke @ Stonewall

When: Friday, October 20, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the 3rd Friday of every month.

Beasts & Demons Festival

When: Friday, October 20, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nick Laughlin and Luis Fernando are throwing a double-header party with an ghoulish roster, including Alaska, JayKay, La Zavale, and so many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Drag Brunch @ Cornerstone Tavern

When: Saturdays, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Join Plasma and Vivien Gabor every Saturday for Drag Brunch!

Gay Graves

When: Saturday, October 21, 1 p.m.

Where: Green-Wood Cemetery, 755 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY (meet at the Inset Gothic Archway)

Get in the spirit of Halloween with a visit to Green-Wood and learn about the cemetery’s queer luminaries – including artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and lyricist Fred. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Haunting of Miss Robusta

When: Saturday, October 21, 3 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Bizarre Noir Theatre Co. presents The Haunting of Miss Robusta, a musical journey through Halloween’s past, present, and future. Miss Robusta will be joined by Jane Aquilina, Michael DeShields, Greg Flaherty, and more! There will be a second performance on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for both nights via Eventbrite.

TELL: Smut

When: Saturday, October 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

TELL — an evening of queer storytelling — returns to the Bureau. Drae Campbell hosts, and is joined by Romanian playwright Diana Lobontiu, writer and director Rudy Ramirez, and Stonewall veteran Renée Imperato. Visit BGSQD.com for more information.

Bubble-T Cospl_A_Zia

When: Saturday, October 21, 11 p.m.

Where: Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Avenue #1, Brooklyn, NY

Bubble-T — the Asian-centered queer dance party — returns with their Halloween bash like no other. Put on your best cosplay and dance the night away; guests will also enjoy performances by Shia Ho and Mahal Kita. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Espooky Preciosa Night

When: Saturday, October 21, 11 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Eden and Jay Trevino are hosting a queer, Latinx-centered Halloween party like no other – with costume contests and cocktail specials all night long. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.