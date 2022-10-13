What to do in queer NYC October 13-16

The weekend ahead offers LGBTQ walking tours, Newfest’s film festival, queer history of the Met, and much more. See a list of events below:

Do You Like Scary Movies?

When: Thursday, October 13, 10:00 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty as Sidney Prescott, Baby Love as Casey Becker, and K. James as Billy Loomis… this is gonna be a Scream. Head out to C’mon Everybody for a drag tribute to Wes Craven’s classic horror film, Scream. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Newfest’s 34th Annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

When: October 13 through October 25, various times

Where: Various locations

Newfest’s 2022 The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which will take place across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and online, will feature over 100 new LGBTQ+ movies, television shows, special events, panel conversations, and more. Visit newfest.org/events/ for a full lineup and tickets.

Fruit Cake Fridays

When: Friday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

The Cake Boys are bringing their new monthly drag king show to Club Cumming. Performances every second Friday of the month.

ShrekFest

When: Friday, October 14, 10:00 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s token straight contestant Maddy Morphosis hosts Shrekfest, a celebration of all things Shrek! Additional performances by Rebecca Havemeyer, Chola Spears, Neon Calypso, SYN, and Thee Suburbia. Find tickets via SeeTickets.

The Dragon Sisters @ C’mon Everybody

When: Friday, October 14, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

They’ve partied with Madonna, been featured in Vogue, and now the Dragon Sisters are going to party all night at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer History of the Met

When: Saturday, October 15, 11:15 a.m.

Where: Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

“LGBTQ Secrets of the Met” is a private, in-person tour of the homoerotic treasures from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection. Guided by Professor Andrew Lear, guests will learn the hidden symbols, poses, and context behind both famous and lesser known works of art. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Movies Under The Stars

When: Saturday, October 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Owl’s Head Park, 68th Street and Colonial Road, Brooklyn, NY

It’s just a little Hocus Pocus. NYC Parks’ Movies Under the Stars series continues this October with plenty of Halloween movies for all ages including “Hocus Pocus.” Visit nycgovparks.org for more information and additional screenings.

Gay Green-Wood Walking Tour

When: Sunday, October 16, 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Green-Wood Cemetery. 500 25th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a walking tour featuring Green-Wood Cemetery’s influential queer residents, including Paul Jabara, Emma Stebbins, Drs. Emery Hetrick, Damien Martin, and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Funny Ghoul

When: Sunday, October 16, 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42 Street, New York, NY

Kiki Ball-Change presents a ghoulish new take on her popular cabaret show, including Halloween classics and new parodies that’ll have you in stitches. Tickets via OvationTix.