What to do in queer NYC November 3-6

Welcome to Scorpio season — the most emotional time of the year. Start the new month with activities across the city:

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, November 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Showtime Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night upstairs at the Stonewall Inn with a hilarious rotating cast of drag queens, including Ari Kiki, Catrina, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, and more!

Heartthrob Live

When: Friday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Rob Anderson presents “Heartthrob Live,” his new popular comedy show complete with original music, presentations, and personal stories. Be prepared to answer life’s most difficult questions, including “Why Are Gay Men Terrible Drivers” and “Why Can’t Gays Sit In A Chair Properly.” Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Warrenpiece 2023 Calendar Release Party

When: Saturday, November 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Brick Aux, 628 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Warren Giddarie, a New York based photographer, is partnering with Queer Art Fest Inc. to release hit 6th annual calendar — the first to be exhibited at Brick Aux Gallery. Calendars and prints will be available for purchase. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Trans Vision

When: Saturday, November 5, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Trans Visions is a transgender, gender nonconforming and non-binary artists showcase, hosted by Brooklyn Community Pride Center in partnership with Trans Equity Consulting. RSVP at LGBTBrooklyn.org.

Dia De Los Muertos

When: Saturday, November 5, 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Experience Dia de los Muertos like never before with an evening of Mexican cuisine, entertainment, culture, and cocktails. Local Restaurants and Street Vendors will be highlighting a signature dish inspired by Mexican Cuisine. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Ty’s Time Machine

When: Saturday, November 5, 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Djs P_A_T and Ty Sunderland are taking you back to the early aughts with ‘classics’ from Shakira, Rhianna, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, and more. Find tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Another Gay Webseries

When: Saturday, November 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Good Judy 563 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Twinking — the acclaimed LGBTQ+ web series — is back with its third season. Join the show’s cast and crew for a screening of the new season, and stick around for performances from Yuhua Hamasaki and Jack Dixon. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Saint Mela EP Release

When: Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The band Saint Mela returns to Brooklyn to celebrate the launch of their new EP album. The night will feature additional performances by The Narcotix, Fusilier, and DJ Sha Savage. Tickets are available via Dice.fm.

But I’m a Scorpio!

When: Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Kaylita and I’m Baby Productions, the all-seeing minds of Dyke Drag, present ‘But I’m A Scorpio’ — a party celebrating the stars behind all your best and worst traits. Enjoy a night of astrology-themed drag, including performances by Orson PRice, Venus, and Zoe Ziegfield. Find tickets on Dice.fm.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com