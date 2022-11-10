What to do in queer NYC November 10-13

Get ready for the weekend ahead with our list of events across the city from November 10-13.

Gayme Show

When: Thursday, November 10, 10 p.m.

Where: The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers bring their gay-themed game from Quibbi to Bell House as part of the New York Comedy Festival collection. Come watch two straight comedians duke it out to be named Honorarily Gay As F*ck. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Post Pandemic Burlesque

When: Thursday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Tallulah Talons, the self-proclaimed ‘giantess of burlesque,’ is joined by Apathy Angel, Vic Sin, and Lady Mabuhay for an evening of burlesque you won’t forget at Club Cumming! Grab tickets via Eventbrite.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Keep the party going after Drag Race and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Hot Rabbit. Bad Habit.

When: Saturday, November 12, 10 p.m.

Where: Lot 45 Bushwick, 411 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit presents Bad Habit, a jam-packed dance party with Hot Rabbit’s infamous DJs, voguing by Legendary’s Omari Oricci and Baby Oricci, and other surprise performances! Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.