What to do in queer NYC October 27-30

Happy Halloween weekend! Below is a list of events to do across queer NYC in the days ahead:

Halloween Slays

When: Thursday, October 27, 5 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center – Crown Heights, 1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Community Pride Center is partnering with CAMBA’s Young Men’s Health Program to host a Halloween Slays costume party for LGBTQ+ youth. RSVP at lgbtbrooklyn.org.

Horror at the High Seas

When: Thursday, October 27, 7 p.m.

Where: 2 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY

Papi Shiitaki invites you to cruise the East River while reveling in his Halloween karaoke costume party. Tickets, available for purchase at Eventbrite, include an open bar.

Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood

When: Friday, October 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

John D’Emilio discusses his memoir, “Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood,” which chronicles his time growing up in a politically and religiously conservative Italian family in the 1950s and having to reshape his life after coming out. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Slayerfest 98 Live!

When: Saturday, October 29, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, NewYork, NY

Join Ian Carlos Crawford and the rest of the Slayerfest 98 podcast gang as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer “Halloween” episode. There will be a live script reading, a panel discussion, drag numbers, raffles, and more! Find tickets via Eventbrite.

A Night of Rocky Horror

When: Saturday, October 29, 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Frank — a Rocky horror shadowcast — comes to 3 Dollar Bill with Queen Robert as Dr. Frank N Furter, Brik Olson as Brad Majors, Devo Monique as Janet Weiss, and Boy Radio as Rocky. Tickets are available at seetickets.us.

Dykey Hollows

When: Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Gayjoy and Leslie present Dykey Hollows, the sapphic party of every queer woman’s spooky fantasies. Look for tickets on seetickets.us.

Homoween

When: Saturday, October 29, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody keeps the Halloween party going with Homoween, a drag show with performances by Mini Horrorwitz, Angelica Sundae, Iodine Quartz, Dawn, and Chiquititia. Tickets can be found at dice.fm.

Horse Meat Disco

When: Saturday, October 29, 10 p.m.

Where: Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Avenue, Queens, NY

New York’s infamous circuit party is back just in time for Halloween, featuring music from Horse Meat Disco, along with Danny Krivit and KIA. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Lower East Side Book Crawl

When: Sunday, October 30, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Lower East Side, NY

The Lower East Side Book Crawl returns with its spooky-themed book crawl complete with free drinks, discounts, and surprises. Originally started by Bluestockings Cooperative, the crawl now includes Book Club Bar, Sweet Pickle Books, Yu & me, McNally Jackson, and Pillow-Cat Books.

Night of Living Drag

When: Sunday, October 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Voss Events and World of Wonder present the 11th annual Night of Living Drag, where your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will embody the seven deadly sins. Look for tickets via ticketmaster.com.

Village Halloween Parade

When: Monday, October 31, 7 p.m.

Where: The parade will start at Canal Street and Sixth Avenue (for participants in costume only) and it will proceed north to West 15th Street and Sixth Avenue

Get ready for eye-popping costumes and scary sights at the much-anticipated Village Halloween Parade! The parade starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. — and it’s totally free to watch. Learn more at halloween-nyc.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show *LIVE*

When: Monday, October 31, 10 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

There’s another opportunity to catch the double-feature classic, this time around hosted by Islaya, Ginger Von Snap, and Little Nella. This will be an interactive screening, so come dressed in your Rocky Horror best and be prepared to time warp again and again and again. Tickets via dice.fm.

Queer in Every Career: The 2022 LGBTQ+ Career Fair

When: Wednesday, November 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

The Center hosts its annual career fair where you can meet representatives from some of NYC’s top companies, learn about their open positions, and submit your resume for consideration. Register at gaycenter.org.