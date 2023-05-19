What to do in queer NYC May 18-21

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead:

Good Fridays @ Club Cumming

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

DJ William Francis and guests jump start your weekend every Friday night at Club Cumming

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Keep the party going after Drag Race and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Drag Brunch @ Cornerstone Tavern

When: Saturdays, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Tavern ,961 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Join Plasma and Vivien Gabor every Saturday for Drag Brunch with bottomless brunch!

Brighton Beach Pride

When: Gather on Sunday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m.; march follows

Where: Riegelmann Promenade in Coney Island

RUSA LGBTQ+, a network of Russian-speaking individuals and immigrants from parts of the former Soviet Union, will march along the Riegelmann Boardwalk on May 21 to mark the seventh annual edition of Brighton Beach Pride.

Katch Astoria’s LGBTQ Latin Night

When: Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m.

Where: Katch Astoria at 31-19 Newtown Avenue, Queens, NY, 11102 Head to Katch Astoria for a night of music, food, and more — all with a black and white theme. Hosted by Crazy Maria, the event costs $15 and will feature salsa, Latin house, bachata, reggaeton, top 40, and more. For free table reservation, text 201-780-2825.

The Anatomy Lesson

When: Sundays, from 5 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.