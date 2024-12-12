What to do in queer NYC December 12-15

What to Do in Queer NYC

Dec 12 – 25

Revisioning Democracy: Episode 7

Thursday, December 12, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join “The New Republic” journalist and author Nina Burleigh and podcast cohosts Anne-christine d’Adesky and Jay W. Walker for the seventh episode of Revisioning Democracy. The trio will discuss ways to resist Project 2025 and focus on US and global lessons in grassroots resistance and community survival. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

A Wery Weimar Christmas

Friday, December 13, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Australian cabaret superstar Kim David Smith invites you to his sixth annual holiday cabaret fantasia, “A Wery Weimar Christmas,” where he’ll be channeling all the glitter and decadence of 1920’s Berlin. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

IT Girls

Friday, December 13, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

New York’s “it” girls are getting together and you’re invited! Don’t miss this party starring Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Gigi Goode and featuring DJ sets by Luxx Noir London, Arra and Jon Ali!Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

M10 Holiday Pop Up Market

Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m.

Maison 10, 4 West 29th Street, New York, NY

Maison 10 is hosting a pop-up holiday market all weekend, featuring a curated selection of gifts from 10 brands — including perfume, jewelry, original artwork, and so much more! The market is open December 14-15, as well as December 21-22.

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen are hosting a lesbian book club at the Bureau on the second Saturday of the month. This month they’ll be discussing “The Price of Salt” by Patricia Highsmith. You can order a copy by emailing the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

Danyland: Pajama Party

Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Finish your holiday shopping at the Dandyland queer holiday art market. Support the work of 30+ local queer artists while enjoying drag entertainment, hourly raffles, and other erotic entertainment.

PSNY’s Holiday Market

Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Poetry Society of New York is hosting a holiday market at 3 Dollar Bill, featuring handmade and one-of-a-kind poetry-themed gifts from over 20 vendors.

Flaming Creatures

Saturday, December 14, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Wussy presents Faming Creatures: a queer dance party featuring music from Esmé and Pogo Pope, and performances from Kyle Carrero Lopez, Miss Lady Salad, Empress Wu, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Dim Sum Wonderland

Sunday, December 15, 12 p.m.

Wonderland Bar, 96 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Adam Fu, Felicia Oh, and Shia Ho are hosting a dim sum drag brunch on the Upper East Side, featuring Shanghainese-style cuisine from Chili’s Michelin-starred chef. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

Sunday, December 15, 3 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody for a special holiday edition of her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Window

Sunday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY

Make the Yuletide gay with Queer Window, the nation’s premier LGBTQIA+ sketch team. This holiday-themed sketch comedy show features Sarah Franco, Matt Grote, Seyoung Kim, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.