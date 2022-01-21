What to Do in Queer NYC January 21-23

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The cold weather of January has settled in, but that doesn’t mean you have to. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the queer world of New York City, check out some events below for the weekend ahead.

“We Were the Others” @ The New York Jewish Film Festival

When: Friday, January 21

Where: Online

“We Were the Others” is one of the two LGBTQ+ films being screened virtually at this year’s festival. Gay City News film critic Gary M. Kramer described the short documentary as a heartfelt journey chronicling six gay men coming to terms with their sexuality in 1950-60s Israel. It’s available to rent (paired with “Alone Together”) on New York Jewish Film Festival’s website.

Pop Rave Fridays

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Conner Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Virtual Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Doable Guys, a homoerotic art collective based in New York, invites you to join them every Sunday for a fun afternoon of sexy figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! In addition to figure drawing, every week there will also be a raffle for session attendees with a prize from The Little Gay Shop! Tickets are $10/person ($5 for members) and are available via DoableGuys.com

Sparkle Hour

When: Saturday, January 22 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Comedy Collective at 167 Graham Avenue in Brooklyn

Stand-up, song, dance, and surprises will headline this variety show slated for Saturday night at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. The show will feature Ladies Who Ranch, Mx. Reu, Ellington Berg, Edson Montenegro, and Chris Welles. Learn more via Eventbrite.

Kickin’ It Queer Comedy

When: Sunday, January 23 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Producers Club Theaters at 358 West 44th Street in Manhattan

Check out this “saucy sampling” of LGBTQ comics in New York City. The lineup will include Danny Suggs, James Sueling, Bailey Pope, Jilberto Soto, Sheria Mattis, and Dan Frank.