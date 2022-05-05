What to Do in Queer NYC May 5-8

Spring seems to finally be here to stay. Take advantage of all the events across New York City in the days ahead — including burlesque, comedy shows, author events, drag performances, dancing, Mothers’ Day, and so much more. Please note that many of the venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Fever Knights

When: Thursday, May 5, 7-8 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Join comic artist and illustrator Adam Ellis for a discussion of his new graphic novel “Fever Knights: Official Fake Strategy Guide.” Tickets are available via Strandbooks.com — and all tickets include a signed copy of the book.

Crack, Rack, and Sack (oh my!)

When: Thursday, May 5, 10 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Glam Award Winner Jack Barrow & Gogo Gadget star in this burlesque variety show, with special guests Shelly Watson, Broody Valentino, Jack Rabbit Slims, Lydia Vengeance, Sam Urdang, and Saké. Tickets are available through Dice.fm.

Oh Mary, It’s Spring!

When: Thursday, May 5-Sunday, May 8; Tuesday, May 10-Sunday, May 15, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Joe’s Pub @ The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003

Justin Vivian Bond celebrates the arrival of Spring and Taurus season with their new show, “Oh Mary, It’s Spring!,” featuring guest performances by Matt Ray, Claudia Chopek, Nath Ann Carrera and more! Get tickets via PublicTheater.org.

Good Girl Gone Sad

When: Friday, May 6, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY, 10009

Syd King and Becca Stephenson invite you to unpack your religious trauma with them at The Good Girls Gone Sad Comedy Hour, an interactive show featuring comedians with religious backgrounds with a mix of stand up, games, and “youth group activities.” Get tickets via ClubCumming.com.

Girl Nation

When: Friday, May 6, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, ​​53 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Girl Nation NYC takes over the upstairs of the Stonewall Inn on the first Friday of every month. Alternating DJs all burlesque and gogo dancers all night long.

Mothers’ Day Drag Brunch

When: Sunday, May 8

Where: Lips, 227 East 56th Street, New York City, NY 10022

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom like a Queen and celebrate the New York City way — with a drag show. Lips — New York’s original drag brunch venue — proudly serves up a Sunday Broadway Brunch, hosted by self-proclaimed theater queen Ginger Snapt, along with a slew of Broadway performances. Make reservations via NYCDragShow.com.

Bitch Fest

When: Sunday, May 8, 10 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

C’mon Everybody hosts New York’s newest drag competition every Sunday in May to decide who’s the most bitching performer in the city. There will be performances by X-Emma, Syran, Purrs’ophonie, Oliver Herface, Andramada, and more. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Deaf & ASL Drag

When: Sunday, May 8

Where: The Stonewall Inn, ​​53 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Handsync, a traveling Deaf and ASL drag show, comes to New York City! There will be performances from Sin Nombre, Kiss Zyafirah, Georgia Gemini, and Anne J. Tifah entirely in American Sign Language! Get tickets via Eventbrite.com.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.