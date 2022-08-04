What to do in queer NYC August 4-7

The first weekend of August offers several different events for folks looking for something to do. Please keep in mind that COVID-19 and monkeypox are ongoing health concerns in New York City.

Harsh Cravings with Jason Haaf

When: Thursday, August 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

Jason Haaf will read from his debut book, “Harsh Cravings,” a reflective memoir about the author’s experiences in New York City in 2020. Written over the course of 90 days, the memoir includes tales of Haaf’s marriage, sexual encounters, and more. Copies of “Harsh Cravings” will be available for purchase at the Bureau.

Pandemic Burlesque at Club Cumming

When: Thursday, August 4, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Tallulah Talons, the self-proclaimed “giantess of burlesque,” is joined by Apathy Angel, Vic Sin, and Lady Mabuhay for an evening of burlesque you won’t forget at Club Cumming. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Bronx Anti-Prom

When: Friday, August 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Belmont Library and Enrico Farmi Cultural Center at 610 East 186th Street in the Bronx

Teenagers are welcome to dance the night away at the New York Public Library’s anti-prom, which provides a safe space for youth ages 12-18 no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Bags will be checked. Register through Eventbrite.

Sexy Unique Polaroids Opening Night

When: Friday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Polaroid photographer Ian Stearns invites you to the opening night of his first gallery exhibit at C’mon Everybody. Sexy Unique Polaroids gives an intimate glimpse of the artist as seen through his vintage Polaroid SX-70. RSVP via Dice.fm.

Dance With Us Fridays @ Henrietta Hudson

When: Friday, August 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Henrietta Hudson, 438 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

Kick off your weekend right at Henrietta Hudson, a “queer human space built by lesbians,” with a rotating list of DJs every week to keep the party fresh.

Hot Rabbit. Bad Habit.

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10 p.m.

Where: Lot 45 Bushwick, 411 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Hot Rabbit presents Bad Habit, a jam-packed dance party with Hot Rabbit’s infamous DJs, voguing by Legendary’s Omari Oricci and Baby Oricci, and other surprise performances. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Be A Tease

When: Saturday, August 6, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street,Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Deviant, New York’s premier party for queer people of color, invites you to their all-white party: Tease. Come dance the night away at 3 Dollar Bill in your best white lace. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Virtual Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Doable Guys invites you to join them every Sunday for a fun afternoon of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! In addition to figure drawing, every week there will also be a raffle for a prize from The Little Gay Shop! Tickets are $10/person ($5 for members) and are available via DoableGuys.com

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.