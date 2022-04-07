What to Do in Queer NYC April 7-10

There is no shortage of things to do across New York City in the days ahead — including cabaret, comedy shows, drag performances, dance parties, and more. If nightlife isn’t your scene, there’s also museum tours, book readings, and yoga. Please note that many of the venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Cake Boys Take Hell’s Kitchen

When: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

The Cake Boys — a NYC-based troupe of drag kings, trans and non-binary performers, and queer artists — are proud to host the only weekly drag king show in New York City at the Q Bar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Friday, March 25; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

We’ve finally made it to the top five contestants on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand. Visit gaycitynews.com for the full list of participating bars.

Freedom Fridays @ The Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 599 10th Ave, New York, NY

Keep the party going after Drag Race and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Secrets of the Met • In-Person Museum Tour

When: Saturday, April 9; 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

“LGBTQ Secrets of the Met” is a private, in-person tour of the homoerotic treasures from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection. Guided by professor Andrew Lear, guests will learn the hidden symbols, poses, and context behind both famous and lesser known works of art. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Chomp 2022

When: Saturday, April 9; cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Where: Etcetera Etcetera, 352 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Team Eagle — a group of leather enthusiasts who participate in the annual Cycle for the Cause — is back with CHOMP, its annual dinner supporting the HIV/AIDS services at New York’s LGBT Community Center, so come strap on your best leather in support of a great cause. Be sure to catch the afterparty at The Eagle for cigars on the rooftop. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Showtime Saturdays @ Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night at the birthplace of Pride. Alternating cast of queens include Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more.

OutWrite: The Speeches That Shaped LGBTQ Literary Culture

When: Sun, April 10; 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

Join Julie R. Enszer, Elena Gross, Mariana Romo-Carmona, Linda Villarosa, and Reginald Harris as they discuss “OutWrite: The Speeches that Shaped LGBTQ Literary Culture.” Physical copies of the book will be available at the Bureau store. This event will also be live-streamed. Tickets via BGSQD.com or Eventbrite.

Queer Piers of Manhattan

When: Sun, April 10; 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online, zia Zoom

Scholar Joshua Lubin-Levy presents Queer Piers of Manhattan, which tells the storied history of queer cruising, public sex, and sunbathing during the 1970s along the piers of west Manhattan. This talk will look at the American artists — including George Bellows, David Wojnarowicz, Alvin Baltrop, Tourmaline, among others – who documented the queer piers. Obtain tickets via Eventbrite.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.