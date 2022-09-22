What to do in queer NYC September 22-25

Fall is finally in the air as spooky season creeps its way into New York City. Check out art exhibits, book launches, comedy shows, dance parties, and so much more.

Little Amal Visits New York

When: Through October 2

Where: Various locations

Little Amal, a 12-foot tall puppet of a Syrian refugee girl, will be attending over 50 events throughout New York City to bring awareness to the refugee crises across the world. Visit www.walkwithamal.org for more details.

https://www.walkwithamal.org/events/

Satanic Panic

When: Thursday, September 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

The Bureau proudly presents work from Catalina Schliebener Muñoz’s Satanic Panic series, a mixed-media collection that fuses 80s and 90s-era Disney picture books with pedagogical books from the 1960s and 70s. Tickets to the opening reception are available via Eventbrite. The exhibit will be up at the Bureau through 2022.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, September 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Madonna’s Greatest Hits

When: Friday, September 23, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Come celebrate the legacy of Madonna, along with the release of “Finally Enough Love,” featuring 50 of the pop icon’s greatest hits, at 3 Dollar Bill. Performers and special guests to be announced. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Start your weekend right and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Fagtasia: Devil Wears Prada

When: Saturday, September 24, 7 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Baby Love and co. present Fagtasia, a drag show that retells fantasy and cult stories with a queer twist. This latest tribute reimagines the iconic film “The Devil Wears Prada.” Groundbreaking, we know. Find tickets via Dice.fm.

girlNATIONnyc Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, September 24, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Join girlNATIONnyc as they celebrate their 18th anniversary with a blowout party at the Stonewall Inn. DJ Bbari will be spinning a wide variety of tunes, including pop, house, r&b, and more all night long. The evening will also feature performances from Honey Burlesque dancers.

Final Ty Tea of 2022

When: Sunday, September 25, 3-10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss the season finale of Ty Tea, Ty Sunderland’s weekly Sunday dance party with a mix of pop, disco, and house music. Get tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

The NFL season back in full swing and the home stretch of the baseball season is here. Head to Boxers Chelsea, a gay sports bar, for two-for-one drinks and free billiard games.

Hot One, Gay One

When: Sunday, September 25, 8:45 p.m.

Where: The Stand Comedy Club & Restaurant, 116 East 16th Street, New York, NY

Come for the jokes, stay for the eye candy – or is it the other way around? Hosted by Tyler Mead and Sarah Hartshorne, this monthly comedy show features comedians who are – you guessed it – gay and/or hot. This month’s line up includes Sarah Hartshorne, Zach Zimmerman, Gianmarco Soresi, and more. Tickets are available via SeeTickets.us.

Queer Yoga Classes with Kirsten

When: Wednesdays, 6:45 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center, 1360 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s weekly Wednesday LGBTQ+ Yoga class, facilitated by Kirsten, is designed for beginners and seasoned yogis alike. Classes are in-person and online. For more information, visit LGBTBrooklyn.org

Dyke Beer Speed Dating

When: Wednesday, September; doors at 6:30, program starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Winemakher, 492 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Dyke Beer at Winemak’Her, South Slope’s woman-owned and operated wine bar, for an evening of speed dating and mingling. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Building Power with Dorothy Streslin

When: Thursday, September 29, 5:30 pm.

Where: Bluestockings Collective, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002

Dorothy Streslin visits the Bluestockings community garden to discuss his new book, “Building Power While The Lights Are Out,” which offers insight on how we can face the ongoing climate crisis while also taking care of each other. Register at WithFriends.co..

Queer Tag: Laser Tag & Bowling Night

When: Thursday, September 29, 7 pm.

Where: Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Queer Social invites you to turn off the apps and join them at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Advances tickets are $25; $30 at the door (discount for Queer Social subscribers). Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: Barracuda at 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

The Queer Closet

When: Friday, September 30, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Queer Art Fest Inc. is hosting a happy hour and vintage flea market with host Cholula Lemon. There will be vintage collections, upcycled looks, drag garments, and more! Visit www.queerartfest.com for more information.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

When: Friday, September 30, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Ryan Curcie and Carson Mlnarik is leading an evening of hilarious stand-up comedy featuring some of New York’s most talented women and LGBTQ+ comedians — including Dylan Adler, Bailey Pope, Anne Stesney, and more. Find tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com

Baby Teeth

When: Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1; 9 p.m.

Where: Easy Lover, 790 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sink your fangs into Baby Teeth, a free film festival featuring trans and genderqueer filmmakers from around the world. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Short King Season @ C’mon Everybody

When: Friday, September 30, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

C’mon Everybody is bringing short king spring into fall with Studio 5’4” — a dance party celebrating the shorties in your life. Performances by Stubaby Joopiter, Fur Trap, Jo Disco, and go go shorties. Find tickets via Dice.fm.

Sex Expo NYC

When: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2; 11 a.m.

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

Sex Expo, a two-day convention that brings together today’s intimacy and romance leaders, will include workshops, presentations, vendors, and more. Get your tickets via Eventbrite.

Showtime Saturdays @ Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night upstairs at the Stonewall Inn. Alternating cast of queens include Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more.

Broadway Acts for Abortion

When: Sunday, October 2; doors open at 5:15 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Broadway Acts for Abortion returns to 54 Below for the organization’s 10th anniversary. Join them for an evening of cabaret, karaoke, live auctions, and more. Martha Plimpton hosts a star-studded evening featuring Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, and others. After party to follow; find tickets via 54below.com.

SciFi Comes to Brooklyn

When: Monday, October 3 through Sunday, October 9; various times

Where: Various locations

The third annual Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival brings together over 200 independent science-fiction films for a week of in-person and virtual screenings. The festival will also feature various film panels. Visit BrooklynSciFiFilmFest.com for the full schedule, tickets, and additional information.

Queer Horror in Brooklyn

When: Wednesday, October 5, 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Kick off spooky season with a book launch of “It Came From The Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror” anthology from Feminist Press. Join your favorite queer horror buffs for an evening of drinks, dancing, books, performances by The Neon Coven, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

——————————————————–

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.