What to do in queer NYC May 26-30

Memorial Day weekend is arriving — and it is shaping up to be a warm weekend in the city. Check out some events across queer NYC:

HER Anniversary

When: Friday, May 27, 4 p.m. – Saturday, May 28, 4 a.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of HER with a 2-for-1 Versailles-themed party! 3 Dollar Bill will be transformed into the Versailles palace and gardens: one party outside during the daytime and another indoors that night. To top it all off, RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Raja will be performing. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Keep the party going after Drag Race and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: Saturday, May 28, 10 p.m.

Where: The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Calling all lovers and Swifties: The Taylor Party is Taylor-made for ultimate fans. Grab your crown, your crew, and dance the night away. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Sweat: A Decades-Long Convo on the Queer Body

When: Sat, May 28, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY 10011

Join Lucy Jane Bledsoe and Alison Bechdel in conversation about what it means to live, play, work, and be an activist in a queer body. Copies of Bledsoe’s “No Stopping Us Now” and Bechdel’s “The Secret To Superhuman Strength” will be available. This event is in person and online.

Dyking Out at Stonewall: A Stand-up Comedy Show

When: Monday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn at 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Carolyn Bergier and Melody Kamali are hosting a fun night of “queer and hilarious comedy” on the upstairs floor at the Stonewall Inn. Ilana Glazer, Dylan Adler, Ali Clayton, and Liza Dye are all on deck. There is a two-drink minimum and doors open at 7 p.m. — 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. A limited amount of tickets will also be available at the door for $15.