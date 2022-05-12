What to Do in Queer NYC May 12-15

Looking for something to do? The weekend ahead features LGBTQ tours, queer book clubs, and nightlife options in New York City. See a roundup of events below:

QUEEN @ Industry

When: Thursdays, show starts at 11 p.m. (drag time)

Where: Industry Bar, ​​355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

Holly Dae hosts a weekly drag show with a rotating cast of NYC queens. Catch a new themed show every week. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off the weekend right and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJs — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Furball NYC

When: Friday, May 13, 10 p.m.

Where: The Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001

Furball, NYC’s infamous gay furry dance party for bears and their admirers, returns to the Eagle. Sam Gee and Nick Stracener will be spinning tunes all evening. Tickets available at the door.

Pop Rave Fridays

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

Jason Robert Brown @ 54 Below

When: Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15; doors at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

Where: 54 Below at 254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY

Jason Robert Brown, the Tony Award winning musical composer of “The Last Five Years,” “Songs for a New World,” “13,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” and others, returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below for three nights. This time around, he’s joined by Anastasia Talley (Girl from the North Country) and Cheeyang Ng. Find tickets via 54below.com.

LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: McCarthy Square, New York, NY 10014

Christopher Street Tours hosts the LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour around Greenwich Village, where folks can absorb queer history and culture. Stops include the Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, the NYC AIDS Memorial, and the LGBT Community Center. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Hot Rabbit. Bad Habit.

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10 p.m.

Where: Lot 45 Bushwick, 411 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Hot Rabbit presents Bad Habit, a jam-packed evening dancing with your favorite Hot Rabbit DJs, voguing by Legendary’s Omari Oricci and Baby Oricci, and other surprise performances! Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Kylie Disco

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

3 Dollar Bill presents Spinning Around: A Kylie Dance Disco, featuring beats by Boyyyish Rocket and performances by Magenta and Brie Bordeaux. Tickets are available via SeeTickets.us.

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club

When: Sunday, May 15, 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Sunday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. May’s book is “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler. All are welcome to attend. Please email queerbookclubnyc@gmail.com to be added to the email list or for any questions.