What to Do in Queer NYC January 27-30

The Glam Awards are this weekend and, as evident from the variety of listings here, New York nightlife is going strong. Events include drag shows, art exhibits, readings and more. For in-person events, be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Fridays at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

RuPaul is keeping the queers entertained this year. Season 14 of Drag Race is well underway (not to mention the newly announced Drag Race UK vs the World, set to premiere on February 1). Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand. Visit here for the full list of participating bars.

Pop Rave Fridays

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

H2Hoe @ Hush

When: Saturdays, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Hush (formerly Therapy), 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Come get soaked with Laguna Bloo, Brita Filter, and Kiki Ball-Change as they entertain the audience with sickening group numbers every Saturday night! Arrive early to make sure you get a good seat.

Drag Bingo at the Huntress

When: Sundays, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: The Huntress, 24-03 41st Avenue, Long Island City, NY

Sundays are for brunch — and bingo! Gigi Deetz and Pussy Willow host a shenanigans-filled afternoon that’ll have you forgetting the weekend is almost over. Prizes from Otis & Finn and Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.

The 23rd Annual Glam Awards

When: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.; showtime at 9 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Bob the Drag Queen hosts the 23rd Annual Glam Awards at Sony Hall. Come celebrate the best of New York City’s nightlife, including awards for Best DJ, Best Host, Best Bar, and Entertainer of the Year. General admission and VIP tickets are available via Ticketmaster.