What to Do in Queer NYC March 7-10

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead:

The Femmes

Thursday, March 7, 5 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Femmes – Boston’s favorite all women and non-binary party band – are playing in Brooklyn for one night only. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

SPLASH – Queer AAPI Networking

Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Vers, 714 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Join an after-work LGBTQ+ AAPI professional networking event with NAAAP-NY PRIDE. Enjoy a chill networking happy hour with light bites and drink specials. Reservations via Eventbrite.

Dyke Beer Speed Dating

Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Winemak’Her Bar, 492 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Dyke Beer hosts its first speed dating event of the year in Park Slope, featuring wines from female owned and operated vineyards. Tickets and additional information via Eventbrite.

A Festival of Wild Things

Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Tiresias Presents Bacchanal, an experimental, immersive art party featuring drag, puppetry, dance, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Eternal Sunshine of Ariana’s Mind

Thursday, March 7, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the release of Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album at 9 Bob Note. DJs Eros Hedonista and Rocket will be playing the album start to finish, with drag performances by Mo’Riah and Jazmine. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lip Lockers

Friday, March 8, 10 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Head to Brooklyn for a make-out party like no other, complete with music by DJ Party Girl. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Lesbo-A-Gogo

Friday, March 8, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

ABDL Uptown Munch

Saturday, March 9, 12 p.m.

Northend Food Hall, 4300 Broadway, New York, NY 10033

NYC ABDL invites you to enjoy a judgment-free afternoon connecting with fellow ABDL friends.

Queer Lore Writing Workshop

Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Misfit Kava Bar, 82 Central Avenue Brooklyn, NY

The Brown Gaze Club invites you to write your own queer lore with their writing workshop designed for creatives who identify as BIPOC queer and trans people. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Male Bodies Unmade

Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Author Jongwoo Jeremy Kim discusses his new book “Male Bodies Unmade” with artist and critic Sharmistha Ray. Copies of “Male Bodies Unmade” will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Str8 to DVD

Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s premiere drag-themed drag show returns with Qhrist Almighty, Sherry Poppins, DJ Ten Yards, and more. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Kiss Me, I’m Queer

Saturday, March 9, 10 p.m.

Fresco’s Grand Cantina, 28-50 31st Street, Queens, NY

Les-Mingle invites you to mingle with your fellow queers, share some kisses, and have a gay-old time at their St. Patrick’s-themed mixer. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Watchnight

Sunday, March 10, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Cyrée Jarelle Johnson celebrates the release of “Watchnight,” his new collection of poems exploring Black grief and resilience. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

The Oscars at Stonewall

Sunday, March 10, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Anthony Fett and Susam Campanero host their annual Oscar Viewing Party at the Stonewall Inn. Cast your vote while enjoying drink specials and themed-prizes all evening long.