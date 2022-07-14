What to do in queer NYC July 14-17

Summer is in full effect in New York City and there are several things to do across town — from comedy to history tours, book clubs, and more. Be sure to check listings for vaccination requirements for events.

HOT! Festival

When: Through Thursday, July 30, various times

Where: Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

HOT Festival continues its 30th anniversary celebration at Dixon Place with an outstanding line-up of over twenty queer art performances, including theater, dance, music, literature, ​and trans media. There are shows most evenings in both the lounge and mainstage throughout the month of July. Visit DixonPlace.org for full listings and tickets.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

New York Asian Film Festival

When: Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 31, various times

Where: Walter Reade Theater, along with Hearst Plaza and McNally Amphitheater, 165 W 65th St, New York, NY 10023

The New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center presents the 20th New York Asian Film Festival, featuring over 60 new and classic movies throughout the month. Gay City News’s Steve Erickson highlighted four of the festival’s LGBTQ+ films, including Jun Robles Lana’s “Big Night!,” Erich Rettsadt’s short “Tank Fairy,” Ho Wi Ding’s “Terrorizers,” and a revival of Wong Kar-wai’s 1997 classic “Happy Together.” Visit FilmLinc.org for full listing and tickets.

Kweendom

When: Friday, July 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer Street, WIlliamsburg, NY

Kweendom is a monthly comedy show featuring some of New York’s top LGBTQ+ comedians. This month’s lineup includes Calvin Cato, Justin Covington, Roman Ellis, Caitlin Reese, and more. This event is free to attend, but performers will be collecting donations for Immigration Equality.

Princess NYC

When: Friday, July 15, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

San Francisco’s famous disco party comes to Brooklyn and they’re bringing RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Lady Camden with them. Come out for the legendary drag performances and live out your disco fantasies. Get tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Dance the night away at the Spot in Hell’s Kitchen. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto will be spinning all night.

Bronx Pride Festival And Health Fair

When: Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Crotona Park Amphitheatre, 559 Claremont Parkway, Bronx, NY 10457

Appolonia Cruz is back to host the 11th annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair at Crotona Park. The festival is an inclusive, family friendly event, and will feature music, drag performances, and guest speakers.

There will be drag entertainment, live recording artists, and several guest speakers from across the country.

Pizza Zoo

When: Saturday, July 16, 3-5 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

New York’s biggest pizza party returns to 3 Dollar Bill’s outdoor yard. Tickets, available via Eventbrite, include pizza tastings throughout the event, as well as an open bar sponsored by Casamigos Tequila.

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club

When: Sunday, July 17, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Online

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Sunday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. July’s book is “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters. All are welcome to attend. Please email queerbookclubnyc@gmail.com to be added to the email list or for any questions.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.